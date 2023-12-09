List of downloaded files - where?
In which file does Vivaldi keep a list of downloaded files? Suddenly it cleared itself, but I have a copy of the AppData\Local\Vivaldi folder.
Regards,
Radek
DoctorG Ambassador
@radpopl
filename iswrong file if you need download history.
DownloadMetadataon profile folder.
@DoctorG said in List of downloaded files - where?:
filename is DownloadMetadata
Where's that file? That Linux only?
Far as I can tell, they are stored in the
downloadstable in the
HistoryDB.
sqlite3 History "select tab_url from downloads;"
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck I see this file on Windows for 6.4 Stable.
But that is a file which contains URL and file signature.
Not the correct one for the user, sorry for my fault.
Thanks! Restoring History, History.bak and History-journal (it was empty anyway) from backup fixed the problem.
(History.bak in the Vivaldi folder no longer contained it anyway, was truncated from 165MB to 60MB)