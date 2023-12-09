Simply as an experiment 🤣 Help with IT problems, from Vivaldi Forum members via 'Jitsi Meet', open source video conferencing
-
Some problems with PC, tablet and mobile phone can be solved quite easily.
Some not.
The "screen sharing" in 'Jitsi Meet' is quite helpful.
'Jitsi Meet' is an "Open Source" programme for all platforms, also available for Android at 'F-Droid'.
It works via text and/or voice, with or without a picture.
There are many different 'Jitsi Meet' servers in the world.
I can help you choose a trustworthy server if needed.
-
Please describe the problem here and hope that someone will get in touch who can and wants to help.
Then with a "Private message" here "Start a new chat with ..."
send the 'Jitsi Meet Link', which then only needs to be clicked.
The 'Jitsi Meet' app (from 'F-Droid') is recommended for Android and Apple iOS/iPadOS.
-
Then I would like to start right here.
On an older laptop, running Linux, 'Debian', the WLAN suddenly stopped working properly by opening.
The device is correctly registered in the WLAN router.
"Connection is being established" and in turns in "KDE" Network .
Vivaldi works well,
also with 'Jitsi Meet'.
But I can't update the system.
A bit strange, maybe someone can help?
With text or with Speaking, German or English Plesse.
Just as you like it.
