Right now, the RRS feed button is awesome and it allows me to quickly find feeds for websites i'm reading. Unfortunately for me, it has the drawback that if i want to use it to subscribe to a feed, it adds the feed to the disabled Mail, Calendar and Feeds . Bummer.

Would it be possible to add a setting where we can put our own feed reader "add new feed" url inside Vivaldi, such that we could add our feed directly in our favourite news reader?

Example for this post:

This post's feed is:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93185.rss?uid=129913&token=ab8d37fe-8349-4a5d-b00a-7b463517d324

I use Inoreader to subscribe to my feeds, and this is the URL used by Inoreader to add a new feed:

https://www.inoreader.com/?add_feed={feed}

So, to subscribe to a feed, in Inoreader, i would call the URL:

https://www.inoreader.com/?add_feed=https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93185.rss?uid=129913&token=ab8d37fe-8349-4a5d-b00a-7b463517d324