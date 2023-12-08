Friday – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3206.29
Today’s snapshot includes a few more fixes and improvements.
First
Still not getting crashes on startup - did I miss something? TIA
@pathduck: By happy!
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
5th updated also not getting crash on start up
@chas4: I also not… but there is an unfixed (as of this snapshot) crash here, we have enough reports already to be sure of that
Don't want chocolate house, i want RC.
@iPristy A Remote Controlled browser?
Wow! Nightlies?
Thanks!
But something suggests that Vivaldi is working hard. On my CPU…
can someone confirm this big bug: search via adressbar and searchbar in guest window doesn't work at all
Windows10 22H2
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay Works for me 6.5.3206.29 Win 11
use Startpage search engine in Private Window.
Yo use a special search engine? Search settings?
@DoctorG at guest window, not private window (at guest window, everytime Bing is used)
@derDay Sorry, tired eyes.
YES, i can confirm. Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG
VB-102252
DoctorG Ambassador
🪲Guest Mode has broken search dropdown
Any confirms?
//EDIT:
Reported as VB-102253 "Guest Profile: Search dropdown too many duplicated entries"
@derDay I Confirmed the bug in tracker.
@DoctorG
oh yes, looked the same here but I forgot to mention it
@pathduck: Do you have extensions installed? CU Lionsson
