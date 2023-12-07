Thursday evening testing – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3206.28
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes more fixes and improvements as we get closer to Vivaldi 6.5.
Hello there.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Thank you Ruari!
3rd got my paws on this snapshot
Unfortunately crashed again. Lionsson
How can I attach that dmp? CU Joerg
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@lionsson: Log a bug report https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and there is an option that states "Attach a screenshot or crash log"
chrome://settings/content/all
@Levrini
chrome://settings/content/allshould I presume is still empty or what(?)
@Levrini A developer answered this a while back:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/713841
So no, that's not coming back for now. Maybe at some point in the (far?) future.
@Pathduck Forgot Yng reply. Imho should be better to 404 the sub-page :3
Does not crash on startup for me. Am I doing something wrong?
Many thanks for pointing it. I missed this answer.
@yngve said in Something for the weekend – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3201.4:
AFAICT The
chrome://settings/content/allnow depends completely on the new "Privacy Sandbox" system in Chromium, which we have hard completely disabled in Vivaldi due to privacy concerns about this entire system, this is related to this article
I tested "ungoogled-chromium" builds and this page
works fine there. I'm wondering if the way Vivaldi disabled it is less compatible, or some work is needed to reenable that page without allowing the bad Privacy Sandbox system...
[Edit: it appears to work only for the current session in these builds.]
nutcracker
I'm browsing with no extensions during the last week and somehow things are - miraculously - working. So ... to update or not to update? That's the question. And a remark: all you guys must understand that there are levels of knowledge not everybody possesses. Sometimes you just have to start your browser and work without the need to apply for a Phd. So I'd like to be notified when this development version reaches the steady one. I believe that this would be the right time for me to get off from the development wagon.
@nutcracker Follow it here https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
'Twas the night before 6.5, and all through the house, not web page a-stirring, so the cat heard a mouse...