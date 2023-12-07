Text cursor (caret) disappears in some text boxes
Just recently (maybe on update to 6.4 but maybe even more recently) the text cursor becomes invisible in Vivaldi. Everything works OK still but there's no visible cursor.
It's not all the time either. For example sometimes when I go to DuckDuckGo to search there's a cursor in the search box and sometimes there isn't.
I think the missing cursor is when I go from a page with no text boxes on it to a page with a text box (in the same tab). The cursor can be restored by going to another tab where there is a cursor and then going back to the tab where the cursor was invisble.
Has anyone else experienced this bug and is there a workaround or fix?
edwardp Ambassador
@isbd Yes. I've seen this as well with recent builds.
A bug report has previously been submitted (VB-70003), which I have updated and will reference this thread.
pocketlama
The text cursor just isn't there in some text boxes. It seems random. It makes it nearly impossible to move it around when editing the text.
As I say, it's random, and it's been going on through multiple Vivaldi and Windows updates. My memory is terrible but I am nearly certain it only happens on Vivaldi.
Desktop Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47
Windows 11 Home OS Build 22621.2715
Probably not helpful at all, but it just shows an example of the text cursor just not being there at all even after clicking in the box and typing in it.
pocketlama
@edwardp Good, thank you. I'm having the same issue. It seems random when and which text boxes it disappears in. I haven't tried the going somewhere else and returning to see if it works then. I'll check on that
@isbd @pocketlama What we need are the steps to reproduce this. I can then update the bug report.
pocketlama
@edwardp Do you need it phrased a certain way? I made a separate post about this issue, I'll put the link here. If you need something else, let me know. This is an incredibly frustrating issue.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/716511
mib3berlin
@pocketlama
Hi, I had the same once in this forum, cursor disappear but I can still type.
This was some weeks ago and never happen again, but I restart Vivaldi at least once a day.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
To reproduce this issue on the latest Snapshot, set any panel to floating and try to resize it.
Tiling/until tabs or restarting will fix it.
(VB-102069) Unable to Resize Floating Panels
mib3berlin
@Pesala
Ah, maybe I was checking this bug report as the cursor issue appear.
The report is confirmed.
Cheers, mib
@Pesala Unfortunately, that bug seems to be unrelated to the issue reported by OP. We have been noticing it in 6.4, but the panels are not involved. It's very difficult to reproduce and seems to happen at random, though we suspect it comes from Chromium, and so far, I haven't observed it in newer builds based on Chromium 120 (which is supposed to have it fixed). Registered as VB-101307.
@edwardp That bug is about the mouse cursor, whereas this thread (and the other I just joined with this one) is about the blinking caret that appears in text boxes.
@pafflick said in Text cursor (caret) disappears in some text boxes:
@edwardp That bug is about the mouse cursor, whereas this thread (and the other I just joined with this one) is about the blinking caret that appears in text boxes.
The issue I was also experiencing was the lack of the cursor in some text boxes.
- The cursor in the text boxes should appear as a |
- A caret is ^
Two different issues??
-
@edwardp I'm referring to this type of caret. The bug report VB-70003 referred to an old (no longer occurring) issue where the mouse cursor became invisible, making it impossible to see your mouse movements. This one concerns text boxes. To avoid confusion, I've closed VB-70003.
-
@pafflick said in Text cursor (caret) disappears in some text boxes:
@edwardp I'm referring to this type of caret. The bug report VB-70003 referred to an old (no longer occurring) issue where the mouse cursor became invisible, making it impossible to see your mouse movements. This one concerns text boxes. To avoid confusion, I've closed VB-70003.
OK. That (above) is the issue I was seeing, no blinking caret/cursor in text boxes.