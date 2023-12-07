Just recently (maybe on update to 6.4 but maybe even more recently) the text cursor becomes invisible in Vivaldi. Everything works OK still but there's no visible cursor.

It's not all the time either. For example sometimes when I go to DuckDuckGo to search there's a cursor in the search box and sometimes there isn't.

I think the missing cursor is when I go from a page with no text boxes on it to a page with a text box (in the same tab). The cursor can be restored by going to another tab where there is a cursor and then going back to the tab where the cursor was invisble.

Has anyone else experienced this bug and is there a workaround or fix?

