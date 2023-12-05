VS Code is highly reputable in the development world. Although it's based on Electron, which means its performance is not great, it does have one advantage: it's extremely customizable!

The default background of VS Code is pure black, which can get a bit monotonous after a while, so you can use some extensions to beautify the background.

In the VS Code sidebar, click on "Extensions", search for "background", and you'll find many extensions that can adjust the background image of VS Code! Just pick one you like, find some pictures, set it as the background image of VS Code, and then the background won't be so dull anymore!

Actually, adjusting the background image has another benefit - when you write really bad code, it won't make you so mad that you end up smashing your computer. /(￣︶￣*))

If you're interested, you can take a look at the results I spent time making:





Thats good, isn't it?