Vivaldi ご利用環境、OS と Vivaldi のバージョン（何 bit 版か含め）:6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
再現手順（ステップ・バイ・ステップ）:Discordで映像配信に入る、ツイキャスで配信を見る
本来あるべき挙動:映像が再生される
実際の挙動:一部の配信が一向に再生されない
