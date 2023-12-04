Can't copy paste or select url
SoroSorrow
I don't know when it started, but it is fairly recent.
Usually when I want to copy-paste the URL of the website I'm browsing, I just click on it and hit Copy.
However, now, when I click on the url/search bar. it just open the search prompt. I can't even see the url or modify it.
Is it a bug or a new option I need to deactivate?
Thank you
mib3berlin
@SoroSorrow
Hi, this happen only for user set address bar at bottom, change this to test how it should look.
A popup appear with copy, share, icons.
This is a new Chromium feature and happen in all Chromium browser but you cant change the address bar location on other browser.
To my knowledge the Vivaldi team work on a fix for this behave.
Cheers, mib