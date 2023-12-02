Everyone knows that most Chromium-based browsers have a high memory usage during runtime (although Cent Browser claims to have optimized the kernel and reduced memory usage, but in normal use, memory usage has increased again).

You should be familiar with Electron technology. Software developed using this technology also has a very high memory usage (because it is essentially like writing a webpage and packaging it as an application with a browser), and I think this development model is more suitable for software with cross-platform requirements, such as Tencent QQ, because besides Windows, MacOS and Linux users also need it in their daily work. However, this technology inherits a disadvantage of Chromium-high memory usage, which is a disaster for old computers! In addition, because it is a package of web pages and browsers, it is not suitable for some situations where response speed is required. You don't want your antivirus software on your computer to react slowly when malicious software really attacks your computer, do you? (This comment criticizes PYAS).

Overall, I think Electron technology has its pros and cons.