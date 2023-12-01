6.5 Stablisation begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3206.24
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot begins the process of stablisation for Vivaldi 6.5, so do not expect any new features until that is out.
frommhold Ambassador
EDIT: And feeds seem to updated again automatically...
For those who don't/won't read release note
Known Issues
Due to a bug in the last snapshot search will fail until you perform the following manual steps: Click the Mail icon on the status bar button, then click the cog wheel (️) within the top right corner of the popup, and finally choose “Rebuild Mail Search database”. This may take some minutes, so don’t immediately shutdown your browser.
Thot Translator
The crash with deleting browser data on Sonoma is also fixed! VB-101949
mib3berlin
[Panels][Tabs] Add Synced Tabs to Window Panel (VB-95669)
Yes!
Still seem to be having issues with discord server icons needing to be rolled over to show them as visible
Icehawk_de
Crashes immediatly after update
[macOS] Dictionary appears above the selected word (VB-86514)
[Performance][Themes] Rendering theme previews results in high CPU/GPU load and UI rendering problems (VB-101691)
This is nice, I have a lot of themes, so I tend to see this every time I visit the themes settings page.
Is that notification to restart the browser notification new on Linux? I don't think I noticed it until this update.
I guess, technically, it would have been added to the previous snapshot to appear for this update.
Still forcefully autocompletes whatever I type into address bar, which is getting really annoying.
In my opinion, Vivaldi is the most customizable and feature-packed browser. After that, it should be the safest/secure browser, and for this, the appropriate features should be provided in the next versions.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Ruarí
Thank you for the comprehensive update
now I've to read all the missed rss messages, enough for the weekend (thank you!)
patrickweiden
Short question: Does anyone else have the problem that the Vivaldi update breaks the current setup? I can try to open the Snapshot version, but it will get closed after some seconds - if it ever opens at all. Does anyone experience such issues with this new Snapshot version on Windows (10, used as standalone)?
I just updated, and it crashes about 1-2 seconds after startup.
I ran it with
start vivaldi --disable-extensionsand it won't crash - but then when I went and edited the SecurePreferences file to disable all my manually installed extensions, it did not help, still crashed just after startup as before, so not sure if its really my manually installed extensions.
Seeing the known issues and the crash reports I'm wondering if it could be related to borked mail profiles.
I reported previously an issue with the rebuild option: (VB-98550) Vivaldi crashes during the "Rebuild Mail Search Database" process
So adding one to the other I'm wondering if updating to this snapshot won't make my browser crash...
Need some help here, just updated to the latest desktop and after the update can no longer use Vivaldi. It opens for 1 second and closes. Not sure what to do and don't want to lose my settings etc so will wait for some advice before manually doing anything. Never had this problem prior to today's update. Tried to reinstall but same thing happens. Not sure where the issue is coming from.
ingolftopf Ambassador
It certainly makes sense to write a bug report for Windows.