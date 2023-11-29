@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi browser disappears:

This is my experience using Vivaldi since 1.0 and you can only test this without extensions.

Open chrome://settings/system and disable background apps.

Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and test this for a while.

Thanks for the feedback - but I'd rather not run the browser w/out any extensions what-so-ever and lose the security protection as a result (besides - in some cases I can go several days w/out a "crash" occurring - based on the Vivaldi "crash" log you were so kind to inform me of).

Doing some more research (in regards to possible "Extension" conflicts, that I think could be the problem in my case) I found this: https://github.com/EFForg/https-everywhere/issues/14961 in regards to reported "https-everywhere" public archive - That is reporting there is a "redirect conflict with uBlock Origin" (uBO) between the two extensions.

I've also done an update for all of my uBO filters (as uBO is very good at keeping up with filter issues).

Beyond this, checking my other two browsers (that don't appear to have a "crash" problem): for Pale Moon I use "HTTPS Enforcer 1.0.2" (instead of "HTTPS Everywhere" that I use in Vivaldi).

As I recall, I had switched from "HTTPS Everywhere" to the "HTTPS Enforcer" extension in Pale Moon at some point (presumably for a reason). Checking on Firefox I have been using the extension in this browser - however as a matter of record, I actually rarely use Firefox (opting to Vivaldi and then Pale Moon primarily) which could be a reason why I have not experienced any "crashes" in Firefox, that said, I've now switched to "Smart HTTPS" (instead of the "discontinued" extension in Firefox at this point, just in case).

I also noticed that while in Vivaldi the "HTTPs Everywhere" Extension states the extension is "Disabled" via hovering the "Extension" Icon (something I had probably done at some point in the past - as I have been using "Smart HTTPS" in Vivaldi instead)) - however, when checking on the Vivaldi Extensions Page - this extension is toggled to the "Enabled" position (obviously a conflict in regards to this alone).

And looking the "HTTPS Everywhere" extension up in Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTPS_Everywhere) - I find this comment at the very top quote: "HTTPS Everywhere is a discontinued free and open-source browser extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi..." (the key word here, in bold, is that it is "discontinued".

So in conclusion: I've removed the "HTTPS Everywhere" extension altogether in Vivaldi and will continue to use the "Smart HTTPS" of which I had presumed was the only extension of this type that I've been using (that appears to be a far better extension for this functionality than the one I've now removed, that I had presumed was "disabled" of which I'm not so sure was the case based on the Toggle setting in the Vivaldi Extensions page as mentioned).

Hopefully this will help in regards to the (what appears to be "random") Vivaldi "crash" issues (I've been getting recently) in that it's possible both extensions may have been enabled and very well could have created a conflict for this reason alone). But beyond that, there is the reported "conflict" between the uBO extension (that I do use in Vivaldi) and the "HTTPS everywhere" extension (that I had assumed was "disabled") mentioned at the top of my post - that I'm hoping is perhaps a factor in regards to my Vivaldi "crash" situation.