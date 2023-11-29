Vivaldi browser disappears
-
Hi,
I've been experiencing this issue now for a couple of weeks (has now occurred about a half-dozen times now).
I'll be using the browser and suddenly it's no longer present (browser just up and disappears).
In every case Windows does not capture a "crash" - so I'm assuming it's not a "crash" situation. However, I guess software can "crash" and Windows will not have a record of the "crash".
This last time just occurred a few minutes ago.
I had about 10 tabs open and was using a Bank site at the time. I almost never use Videos - so that is not the problem (I mention this because this same topic was discussed back in 2015 - more details on this later).
What I did immediately preceding the disappearance of Vivaldi:
I logged off the Bank and suddenly no more Vivaldi browser.
I restarted the browser (as I always do) - this time, I brought back all the tabs that I had before and logged back into the Bank and then logged-off (to repeat what I had done before) - and there's no problem (Vivaldi does not disappear).
This has been occurring before and after the last Vivaldi update.
I'm currently on (Vivaldi recently updated yesterday):
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ffeecce856716d84d467e6106d88448ad58dab55
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3693)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18
There is an old link on this topic regarding Vivaldi "disappearing" but is a very old topic back in 2015 and has been archived (topic title: "Vivaldi disappears" if I recall correctly).
I use the "Confirm Exit" option for Vivaldi (i.e. get a "confirm" prompt if I click on the "X" control button to close Vivaldi) - so if I ever were to close Vivaldi I would get this "Confirm Exit" prompt and would have to reply to the prompt.
When this occurs (Vivaldi just disappears) - I do not get that "Confirm Exit" prompt - so I'm not mistakenly closing the browser.
This issue does not appear to involve any specific behavior but rather appears to simply be a "random" occurrence and as I mentioned - has transpired now over multiple Vivaldi versions (the current version, referenced above, and the version prior to this last update).
The next time this occurs - I'll check the Windows TM to see if it shows whether Vivaldi is "running" or not. I'm certain it WILL occur again as this annoyance issue has occurred a number of times now over the past few weeks.
-
-
@VivaLaUSA Hi - pretty sure if the browser "disappears" means the program crashed.
Vivaldi stores crash dumps in:
Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reportsin the user AppData folder. You can find the location of this folder in Help > About. These dumps can be attached to bug reports if/when it comes to that.
There have been several issues lately with crashes on payment pages, specifically where popup windows are used.
There is always a reason for a program crash, they are very rarely "random". So try to remember what you did when the browser crashed and on what site. If it's a banking site it will obviously be difficult for others to reproduce though.
What I suggest for now is to try to install the latest Snapshot release as a Standalone and try to reproduce the crash. There is always a possibility that a crash bug has already been fixed in Snapshots.
Read: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Then get the latest Snapshot release from the Desktop release blog, on the right hand info panel:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Install this as Standalone anywhere, launch it, skip the Welcome pages and test if you can recreate the crash.
NOTE: Even if the Snapshot test seems to not crash, I do not recommend using Snapshots as your regular browser - just wait until the fixes make their way to Stable releases in the coming weeks.
-
@Pathduck Hi Pathduck,
Thanks for the info,
Vivaldi disappeared again (I use the word "disappear" because Windows "Event Viewer" never captures a Vivaldi "crash" - which is rather odd as most crashes are captured by Windows).
Thanks to your info regarding where Vivaldi stores crashes - I can see the "crash" just now and I can see the previous crash (2 days ago) that led me to post this topic (2 days ago) as well as a number of other previous Vivaldi "cashes" (going back over the past 10 days the "Reports" folder has recorded 9 Vivaldi "crashes").
I can say of course the Vivaldi browser process is not running (to be expected in the event of a crash - I wanted to check this out because the reports regarding similar behavior as this in the Vivaldi forum back in 2014; users were reporting a "disappearing" Vivaldi, but TM would show Vivaldi still running).
In this case however it's not "running" which supports the conclusion that Vivaldi is "crashing" (when I get a disappearing Vivaldi).
The using of "...a Standalone and try to reproduce the crash..." sounds confusing to me - so will consider possibly using this at a later time. In the meantime I'll do the following below.
I've restarted Vivaldi with all of the same tabs and will go through and open each one of the tabs - if a website caused this issue then Vivaldi should "crash" again.
I'll post this now in the event Vivaldi does crash and return to this post again if necessary....
-
Hi Pathduck,
What I've done is restart Vivaldi with all the same tabs - logged back into any tabs where I was previously logged in. I even opened an additional Vivaldi "Private" Window with the same site I had in the "Private" Window when the "crash" occurred.
So I've duplicated everything (all tabs as they were for everything) - plus the additional Forum page (I'm using to enter my comments).
And I do not get a "crash".
I would add that I can't recall any specific action by me that has been consistently related to the past Vivaldi "crashes" (which regardless of the fact that "random crashes" are very rare - it does appear to be the case).
My impression is that these "crashes" may be related to Windows swapping out RAM while using Vivaldi (which if this is the case I'm not so sure Vivaldi could do anything about this) - but with that said, I have not as yet had any other browsers that "crash" like Vivaldi does.
I sometimes use the Pale Moon and Firefox browsers - and so far "Vivaldi" is the only browser that "crashes" albeit - of course I use Vivaldi far more often than either of the other two browsers. My point here is however if other browsers do not have issues swapping out to utilized more RAM - then neither should Vivaldi have an issue doing so.
I would add, I had 23 tabs open in the "regular" browser window and 1 tab open in the "Private" window (I can say using a "Private" windows isn't likely the problem because I rarely use this - and have had many "crashes" w/out doing this).
One other point, if the issue is Windows swapping out RAM - then I would expect that Windows would in this case capture the "Crash" event in the Windows "Event Viewer" (which never happens for these Vivaldi crashes) - so if in fact Windows would be expected to capture these "Crashes" in this case - then perhaps this would rule-out drawing the conclusion this would be a contributing factor to the Vivaldi "crashes" and as such would suggest this issue even more "mysterious" (i.e. unaccountable).
-
@VivaLaUSA How much RAM is installed on your system?
-
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 6.00 GB
Total Virtual Memory 15.3 GB
Page File Space 9.52 GB
The main reason I bring up possible swapping of RAM is because this is the only thing I can think of that would cause the "crash" scenario to appear to be "random". I've not been able to determine any consistent website usage by me that might be a factor that would in some way contribute to the Vivaldi browser crashes.
I'm at a loss as to why the Windows Event Viewer isn't capturing the Vivaldi (application) "crashes".
-
@VivaLaUSA
Hi, Vivaldi create crash logs in: Users/username/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Crashpad
This is the path from Linux, Windows use
You need a editor read .dmp files and to be a developer to understand what it means.
6 GB is really low today, do you use many tabs/extensions/web panels?
But Vivaldi should not crash, this can happen with out of memory malfunction.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi browser disappears:
6 GB is really low today, do you use many tabs/extensions/web panels?
At the time of the Vivaldi "crash" the browser had 24 tabs. My Vivaldi browser has 22 "Extensions", however, I do not use any "Web panels" at all.
It's worth noting that my alternate Pale Moon Web browser with 47 "Extensions" has more than twice the number I have with Vivaldi and my second alternate Firefox browser has more "Extensions" at 23 than I have with Vivaldi - and neither of these two alternate browsers ever "crash" (albeit I don't use the two alternatives nearly as much - but that said, I can't see why I would be getting Vivaldi "crashes" when the other two alternate browsers do not with both of the two alternate browser using more "Extensions" (i.e. w/ one browser actually using more than DOUBLE what Vivaldi has).
Why would Vivaldi have this issue, yet my other browsers do not (both w/ more "Extensions")?
I also know that I've had far more tabs open in either of the two alternate browsers than just the 23 tabs that Vivaldi had when it "crashed" - again neither of the other two alternate browsers "crash" (only Vivaldi has this problem).
It seems Vivaldi has an issue that needs to be addressed.
Oh, and btw - I just now have both the Vivaldi and Firefox browsers open along with Notepad and 3 Paint Windows open (had to open Firefox to check the number of "Extensions" it has) and I'm apparently not experiencing any RAM issues as a result (I don't typically have any reason to have two browser open at the same time however). I've now opened an Email Client as well along with Vivaldi (after closing Firefox) and still no RAM issues. As I recall, Vivaldi has actually had these kinds of "crashes" with ONLY Vivaldi open.
-
mib2berlin
@VivaLaUSA
Hi, Chrome extensions are for Chrome, many extensions cause issues in Vivaldi.
This is because Vivaldi use a second User Interface layer on top of the Chromium UI.
Pale Moon does not and Firefox is completely different.
The low Ram malfunction was only a idea.
This is my experience using Vivaldi since 1.0 and you can only test this without extensions.
Open chrome://settings/system and disable background apps.
Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and test this for a while.
You can report such crash as bug, add the crash log file.
Cheers, mib
-
@VivaLaUSA
I am sorry, was on my first account.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi browser disappears:
This is my experience using Vivaldi since 1.0 and you can only test this without extensions.
Open chrome://settings/system and disable background apps.
Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and test this for a while.
Thanks for the feedback - but I'd rather not run the browser w/out any extensions what-so-ever and lose the security protection as a result (besides - in some cases I can go several days w/out a "crash" occurring - based on the Vivaldi "crash" log you were so kind to inform me of).
Doing some more research (in regards to possible "Extension" conflicts, that I think could be the problem in my case) I found this: https://github.com/EFForg/https-everywhere/issues/14961 in regards to reported "https-everywhere" public archive - That is reporting there is a "redirect conflict with uBlock Origin" (uBO) between the two extensions.
I've also done an update for all of my uBO filters (as uBO is very good at keeping up with filter issues).
Beyond this, checking my other two browsers (that don't appear to have a "crash" problem): for Pale Moon I use "HTTPS Enforcer 1.0.2" (instead of "HTTPS Everywhere" that I use in Vivaldi).
As I recall, I had switched from "HTTPS Everywhere" to the "HTTPS Enforcer" extension in Pale Moon at some point (presumably for a reason). Checking on Firefox I have been using the extension in this browser - however as a matter of record, I actually rarely use Firefox (opting to Vivaldi and then Pale Moon primarily) which could be a reason why I have not experienced any "crashes" in Firefox, that said, I've now switched to "Smart HTTPS" (instead of the "discontinued" extension in Firefox at this point, just in case).
I also noticed that while in Vivaldi the "HTTPs Everywhere" Extension states the extension is "Disabled" via hovering the "Extension" Icon (something I had probably done at some point in the past - as I have been using "Smart HTTPS" in Vivaldi instead)) - however, when checking on the Vivaldi Extensions Page - this extension is toggled to the "Enabled" position (obviously a conflict in regards to this alone).
And looking the "HTTPS Everywhere" extension up in Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTPS_Everywhere) - I find this comment at the very top quote: "HTTPS Everywhere is a discontinued free and open-source browser extension for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi..." (the key word here, in bold, is that it is "discontinued".
So in conclusion: I've removed the "HTTPS Everywhere" extension altogether in Vivaldi and will continue to use the "Smart HTTPS" of which I had presumed was the only extension of this type that I've been using (that appears to be a far better extension for this functionality than the one I've now removed, that I had presumed was "disabled" of which I'm not so sure was the case based on the Toggle setting in the Vivaldi Extensions page as mentioned).
Hopefully this will help in regards to the (what appears to be "random") Vivaldi "crash" issues (I've been getting recently) in that it's possible both extensions may have been enabled and very well could have created a conflict for this reason alone). But beyond that, there is the reported "conflict" between the uBO extension (that I do use in Vivaldi) and the "HTTPS everywhere" extension (that I had assumed was "disabled") mentioned at the top of my post - that I'm hoping is perhaps a factor in regards to my Vivaldi "crash" situation.
-
mib3berlin
@VivaLaUSA
OK, please report back if this extension cause the issue.
To be honest, if you really need 20+ Chrome extensions in one browser, you're bound to have problems with Vivaldi.
I hope you can fix this and use Vivaldi further.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: You can use the HTTPS everywhere setting in Vivaldi and choose a secure DNS, too.
Open chrome://settings to reach all Chromium settings.
-
Many thanks to all who have contributed to this topic (I'm hoping I can safely assume what I've just now done - will resolve this issue).
I'll report back (one way or the other) in regards to the Vivaldi "crash" situation (knock-on-wood) - hopefully in a matter of weeks (of which if it is "weeks") then the issue could be presumed to be resolved at that point.
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi browser disappears:
EDIT: You can use the HTTPS everywhere setting in Vivaldi and choose a secure DNS, too.
Open chrome://settings to reach all Chromium settings.
Because of the conflict this extension reportedly has with uBO (that I use in Vivaldi) as referenced in the previously posted github link - I've opted to remove the (discontinued) "HTTPS everywhere" extension in favor of the "Smart HTTPS" extension (that, most importantly, continues to be supported).
Thanks again for all of you very helpful feedback.
-
@VivaLaUSA
This was more of a small hint to remove further extensions.
-
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi browser disappears:
This was more of a small hint to remove further extensions.
Well I have to say considering that Vivaldi has (in some cases by far) fewer extensions than any of my other installed browsers that I might sometimes use - if Vivaldi can't compete at this level, then perhaps the folks at Vivaldi need to spend some more time on this potential issue.
Browsers I have installed that I might use (in order of usage) and the number of extensions each has) - Note: I've removed two more extensions from Vivaldi per your helpful advise):
Vivaldi - 20 extensions (now w/ 2 removed)
Pale Moon - 47 extensions (no problem)
Firefox - 23 extensions (no problem)
Basilisk - 35 extensions (no problem)
Opera - 26 extensions (no problem)
Brave - 10 extensions
Edge - who cares
I virtually never use Brave (hence a lower focus on extensions) or for that matter Edge.
So considering; of the top 4 browsers that are not Vivaldi on the list (all of which have more extensions, some clearly way more!) and NONE of these 4 browsers "crash"!! - I would think it's not too much to expect Vivaldi w/ the lowest number of extensions of these 5 top browsers listed above (I might sometimes use) to avoid "crashing" as well.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@VivaLaUSA Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, do not forget with which installed extension that happens, and attach crashdump from time of crash.
-
@VivaLaUSA
You cant compare Vivaldi with other Chromium browser, it use it's own implementation of bookmarks, address bar, tab management, web panels and much more.
If you really need 20+ extensions to a get a browser to work, Vivaldi is maybe not for you.
Keep testing, some user kick Vivaldi for this or other reason but come back later again.
Have a nice day, mib
-
Thanks for the heads-up DoctorG - hopefully with what I've done the issue will no longer occur.
-
@VivaLaUSA said in Vivaldi browser disappears:
Well I have to say considering that Vivaldi has (in some cases by far) fewer extensions than any of my other installed browsers that I might sometimes use - if Vivaldi can't compete at this level, then perhaps the folks at Vivaldi need to spend some more time on this potential issue. ...
As @mib2berlin noted earlier, Vivaldi has a significantly different design structure than most other chromium-based browsers, with its own UI resting on top of chromium's UI. While it's always worth Vivaldi looking into improving design stability and reliable option capacities (and extensions are optional), priority-perspective also must be maintained. There are users who employ literally hundreds of open tabs, others who have many thousands of bookmarks, and those who (like you) have dozens of extensions in their browser. However, to be frank, these are not typical setups for most browser users. Consequently, issues related to each of the foregoing will not receive the degree of developer attention as more universal issues simply because they affect fewer users... though they will be ultimately explored and addressed, 'time permitting' (in which case, supplying as much detail as possible via bug reports, crash reports, etc is even more important).
Keep in mind that extensions connect with only a limited number of browser's API's and thus multiple extensions can interact with each other in unpleasant ways. While many extensions are very single-purpose or cosmetic and limited in the degree to which they interact, other extensions may significantly reroute signals within the browser to apply their own effects, and thus those can more readily interact negatively. The more extensions that are installed in the browser, the greater the number of possible interaction combinations that might occur and the more likely that a problem could occur which escaped the attention of both extension and browser makers. For a simplistic example, with 20 extensions sharing just one browser interconnection, 2.43x10^18 possible interaction states could in theory exist between them in various combinations.
Moreover, extensions are usually designed by developers outside of a given browser maker's own organization, and those folks are limited by their perceptions of the details in published browser APIs as well as the extent of their own limited testing. And, they're even more limited in their perceptions of how other extensions may operate - particularly ones that aren't focused directly on the same specific purpose. This all works to increase the chances of interference with another extension under a given browser design.