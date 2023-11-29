Double clicking to maximize window
-
I have my tab bar at the bottom of the screen and would like to double click an empty area of the bar to maximize my browser window. I'm pretty sure this used to work, but I'm not sure if it's Vivaldi that changed or something else on my system.
Is it possible to configure Vivaldi to maximize when double clicking the tab bar?
-
I just tried a guest profile window, which obviously has the tab bar at the top. Still can't double click to maximize. Is this a Vivaldi issue or a MacOS window manager issue? I can double click other window title bars to maximize them, like iTerm and Spotify
-
The Title Bar -the one with the stoplight controls (see below)- is the one that double-clicking performs maximization.
-
I can't double-click anywhere in this area to maximize my window.
-
@tobbelundberg If you use the Native Window setting, it'll work...
-
@OakdaleFTL Thanks, you're right. If I enable Native Window it does work. With that enabled I can also double click my tab bar to open a new tab, which I find a little weird. Why does that setting affect my (bottom) tab bar?
Anyway, was this an intentional change at some point? I definitely used to be able to just double click to maximize without the Native Window setting enabled.
-
OakdaleFTL
@tobbelundberg Double-clicking on '"open space" on tab bar to open a new tab goes way back to Opera behavior. (I've always expected it.) For a few versions, the tab bar open space and the status bar open space did maximize/minimize the window, with the mod; lately, the mod maximizes -- but the minimize menu selection is required to un-maximize the window!
EDIT: A re-launch restored the previously observed functionality: Tab Bar and Status Bar double-click toggles maximize/minimize...
I'll check with the Vivaldi window, when I'm back on my computer... (see edit above)
-
SereneSorcerer
In Vivaldi, the behavior of double-clicking on an open space in the tab bar to open a new tab is indeed reminiscent of Opera's functionality. However, the issue described here with maximizing/minimizing the window via double-clicking in the tab bar or status bar was clearly related to a specific modification in Vivaldi.
-
@SereneSorcerer Yup!
-
@OakdaleFTL said in Double clicking to maximize window:
For a few versions, the tab bar open space and the status bar open space did maximize/minimize the window, with the mod; lately, the mod maximizes -- but the minimize menu selection is required to un-maximize the window!
I liked the maximize/minimize behavior
But when you say "with the mod". Do you mean you had to enable this, to get that behavior to work?
.mac #tabs-container:not(.none).top { padding-left: 0; padding-right: 0; } .tabs-top#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; visibility: hidden; }
I have my tab bar at the bottom. So I did this to hide the stop lights, but didn't notice any change in behavior (appart from the three stop light buttons going away, of course)
#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; }
-
@SereneSorcerer said in Double clicking to maximize window:
However, the issue described here with maximizing/minimizing the window via double-clicking in the tab bar or status bar was clearly related to a specific modification in Vivaldi.
Do you happen to have more info about that specific modification? When was it introduced, and when/why was it removed again? Do you know?
-
This is what my browser looks like right now
-
@tobbelundberg Click the link!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/677646
-
@OakdaleFTL I did. It's where I got the CSS from
.mac #tabs-container:not(.none).top { padding-left: 0; padding-right: 0; } .tabs-top#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; visibility: hidden; }
But I don't see a difference in behavior with that CSS enabled (only a visual change).
Is there something else there that I'm missing?
-
@tobbelundberg You've enabled CSS mods from the experiments page, selected Vivaldi Standard Window (i.e., not Native Window — and re-started (the profile)?
-
Yes. Have to enable CSS mods to get rid of traffic light buttons, and a bunch of other mods I have (see my screen shot further up this thread)
-
@tobbelundberg Interesting!
Would you list the other mods you've installed?
-
These are all the CSS rules I have enabled
#browser.mac.address-top .toolbar { padding: 0 !important; height: unset !important; min-height: unset !important; } #browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; } .newtab, .button-toolbar.toggle-trash { display: none; } #tabs-tabbar-container { height: 28px !important; } #tabs-tabbar-container.bottom { border: 0; padding: 0; } .button-toolbar.workspace-popup.tabbar-workspace-button button { height: 28px; } .tab-position .tab .tab-header { padding-top: 8px; }
-
SereneSorcerer
@tobbelundberg Well, as you can see, Vivaldi, known for its customization features, often introduces new functionalities or changes existing ones in its updates. This specific feature might have been part of a particular update and later removed or altered in subsequent versions. Also, you might need to look into custom modifications or extensions that can replicate this behavior.
-
@SereneSorcerer said in Double clicking to maximize window:
Also, you might need to look into custom modifications or extensions that can replicate this behavior.
That sounds promising! Do you have any more info to share here? (I also wouldn't mind getting my hands dirty if you can confirm that this would indeed be possible to fix with an extension and could link to some docs or examples)