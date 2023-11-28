Streamline Events & Tasks
This morning I did my first task in vivaldi calendar and synced my yahoo account (which support caldav) to discover that, while events are correctly synced, tasks are not.
I was wondering... shouldn't be better to have tasks treated, even optionally, as events (with a done flag) so they can appear correctly even in most calendar apps?
This evening I remade the task as event and it appeared immediately synced on mobile calendar as expected
Just for reference, I'm using OneCalendar which also support gmail and outlook (other than yahoo).
Tasks sync fine for me on several non Yahoo accounts, for example when using the Vivaldi.net webmail calendar. Tasks are a special event type per the RFC, when setting up the account in Vivaldi (the browser) you usually get to choose whether you want a specific account to sync only events, only tasks, or both. Not sure if that's different for Yahoo accounts, I don't have one
@Hadden89
Hi, I have a Yahoo account and can setup a calendar.
I also use OneCalendar on mobile, does it work in the desktop client?
Cheers, mib
@WildEnte @mib3berlin
yahoo works fine and is synced for events but not for tasks but I used caldav url with app password and not the yahoo oAuth 2; gmail only works for national holiday calendar (might be fine) with oAuth 2
about outlook... seems painful albeit technically possible (with a dav mail bridge) but I'll skip that atm.
@WildEnte
I cant choose All or Tasks only for the vivaldi.net calendar, not during setup or later.
@Hadden89
I cant login to Yahoo at moment, will try tomorrow again.
Ah, it is tomorrow already.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89 In Vivaldi there is no distinction between events and tasks. Tasks are just events with a task flag set to true. If the task has a time set (they can have only end time, both end and start or none) it should show in all the same views as the event.
As WildEnte points out tasks are a different type of component in the iCalendar standard, and since different servers can require different handling and therefor different code paths it is quite possible that there are bugs causing issues with syncing, be it to or from server.
Also calendars have differing support for types of elements they can have. You can go to calendar settings in Vivaldi to check which permissions we have detected for the calendar, if you select the calendar in the list then you should see a radio button indicating if tasks are supported or not.
@Hadden89
Hi, I could not login to my Yahoo account but today I get it to work.
I am sorry but this is really complicated to add a Yahoo calendar. I use send by mail and can connect and receive events from Yahoo but cant add events/tasks in the Vivaldi client.
Some help pages mention a share button in the Yahoo calendar but I don't have such a button.
OneCalendar ask for a app specific password.
I have no time to test this more at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Tnx for checking. Actually I just followed the standard caldav steps provided by yahoo https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN4707.html
@eggert Yeah, I suspected that they were broken by divergences between webclients and syncing mechanisms...
@Hadden89
OK this work, I can confirm tasks are not synced to Yahoo, events work.
This really help you.
@mib3berlin Tnx. I've hidden tasks in M3 and using only events - From and To - my main yahoo caldav acccount and holidays from the gmail calendar.