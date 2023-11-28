This morning I did my first task in vivaldi calendar and synced my yahoo account (which support caldav) to discover that, while events are correctly synced, tasks are not.

I was wondering... shouldn't be better to have tasks treated, even optionally, as events (with a done flag) so they can appear correctly even in most calendar apps?

This evening I remade the task as event and it appeared immediately synced on mobile calendar as expected

Just for reference, I'm using OneCalendar which also support gmail and outlook (other than yahoo).

