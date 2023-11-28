Alt Text copy or select
I'm currently on 6 or 7 Mastodon instances and occasionally run into toots from folks from other countries with the alt-text in their original language.
I was wondering if Vivaldi could provide some way (extension? or F-* key shortcut?) to copy the alt-text so I can use Vivaldi's "Translation Selection". I have not found a way to "select" the alt-text to run the translation.
Yes, I have found the alt-text in developer tools: inspect: elements...
but I'm hoping for something easier.