We have a problem with Vivaldi Blocker performance
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Google Chrome with Ublock origin and Clearurls installed performed better on an adblock test than Vivaldi did
(modedit: updated title)
-
Is that also Vivaldi with both Ublock Origin and Clearurls extensions or just Vivaldi with its default adblocker using the default list?
-
@Blackbird i mean UBO has Exclusive lists but i used the built in blocker
-
barbudo2005
It is not a fair comparison in the abstract. It should be compared with the same extensions.
Please change the title of your post. Should be: I have a problem.
-
Well, no wonder and no news here, ublock origin has a lot more complex filters that don't get understood, hence ignored, by vivaldi internal blocker using the same lists.
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
Which adblock test?
-
barbudo2005
@daniel Said:
Which adblock test?
What is the importance of the test if the conditions of each one are not comparable?
-
I only use the Vivaldi blocker and don't see ads anywhere (not even Cookie advices with two extra filterlists I use), this convinced me more as what some testpages say. I also have uBO in the extension page, but desactivated, I prefer to use less extensions as possible.
-
-
@mikeyb2001, 80% and some flaws in sites which I anyway don't use.
-
@Catweazle Doesnt necessarily mean their ad servers arent planted on sites you do use
-
mib3berlin
@mikeyb2001
Vivaldi with only one ad list:
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin which list
-
mib3berlin
@mikeyb2001
Ah, copy the link address and add it to the ad sources, disable all other.
EDIT: I leave the Vivaldi partner list enabled.
-
@mikeyb2001, I know, anyway I see this test with a grain of salt
Can be used in combo with ublock-origin or adguard adblocker. Test doesn't work properly if blocking page feature of NextDNS is enabled
I don't use NextDNS, but DNSCrypt with Quad9DNS filtred. Anyway, with the SiteBleacher Extension, non of the Data from visited pages are stored, except history locally. I think more is folding a Tinfoil hat.
For me a valid test is the one of Browserleaks, there it shows my public IP and ISP and that I live in Spain, that I use probably Chrome and I use Windows (32bits WTF), fingerprint is different in every visit, and all other data is n/d or wrong.
-
@mib3berlin, nice find, checking with this and easy list
-
mib3berlin
@Catweazle
A forum user posted this list, unfortunately I forgot who.
It is better than uBlock with the default settings.
-
@mib3berlin, I always thought that the Vivaldi blocker is better than they said. I have used uBO, pro when I saw that it did not block anything better, I have left it, not because it is worse, but I see no reason to use extensions when Vivaldi offers me sufficient functions as standard. uBO has a few more features, such as blocking elements from the context menu, but this often doesn't work well anyway.
Extensions are still needed, such as a anti fingerprint, a good translator, because the one of Vivaldi...mhe, DarkReader (because flags dark mode is fine, but not everywhere and put it off needs a restart), things like that.
-
mib3berlin
@Catweazle
The only thing uBlock manage better is to work on pages where the list blocking of Vivaldi does not.
For some time Spiegel.de and the yellow press Bild.de is still not usable with the Vivaldi ad blocker.
If one really need to read such press.
-
@mib3berlin, no problems in Spiegel (paywall apart), nor in Bild, Vivaldi blocker works fine, at least with your filterlist and easy list