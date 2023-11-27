A site which I regularly visit is showing that the SSL certificate expired yesterday. I am not receiving any errors as a browse; it is just the info box which is wrong. Which makes me wonder if the dialog box is showing a cached date/time of expiry.

If I use a Vivaldi Private Window the expiry date correctly shows February next year. Using FF also shows the correct expiry date.

I've tested this in Vivalid Desktop for Linux, Windows, and also Android. All do the same.

Should I report this as a bug?

Desktop: 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Android: 6.4.3171.103

Example screenshot is for the Linux Desktop.

Today's date/time at top of the screen. SSL Info box expiry date is wrong and should e Feb next year