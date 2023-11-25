Customize search omnibox/autocomplete dropdown menu?
Sorry for broken english. I just switched from Chrome. I will apriciate any help.
My address bar looks like this:
URLs on left side+no search engine autocomplete
I would like to be it like this (URLs on right side+with search engine autocomplete*):
I managed to get suggestions
*During troubleshooting this I found post irrelevant to my problem but there was screenshot of vivaldi with search engine autocomplete i would like to have too (link)
I miss these suggestions
I would also like to have some icons there:
Does anyone know how can i make it look like described?
mib3berlin
@plakonn
Hi, Vivaldi cant add search suggestions for Google but the user can.
Add:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
As suggestion URL in Settings > Search > Google.
You can add Emojis to the menu entries, use right mouse click to edit the name:
Open Emojis on Windows/Linux with Window Key + . and copy/paste it in the menu entry.
More information about customize menus:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
mib