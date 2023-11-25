Sorry for broken english. I just switched from Chrome. I will apriciate any help.

My address bar looks like this:



URLs on left side+no search engine autocomplete

I would like to be it like this (URLs on right side+with search engine autocomplete*):



I managed to get suggestions

*During troubleshooting this I found post irrelevant to my problem but there was screenshot of vivaldi with search engine autocomplete i would like to have too (link)

I miss these suggestions



I would also like to have some icons there:



Does anyone know how can i make it look like described?