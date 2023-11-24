The desktop view and mobile view do not work on all websites.

Since the update to v.6.4.3171.91, the mobile view no longer seems to work on all websites.

E.g.

Vivaldi website

desktop view:



mobile view:



Exactly the same.

As a comparison, the same website in the Firefox browser:

mobile view:



There are also other websites that no longer work.

geizhals.de

Vivaldi mobile view:



Firefox mobile view:



microcontroller.net

etc.

I think this error has occurred since the update to 6.4.

The mobile view works without any problems in the Firefox browser.

The exact same problem exists in the Chrome browser.

I have been using the Vivaldi browser for a very long time and would definitely like to continue using it.

My Android device is a Lenovo Tablet TB-J706L with Android 11.

I still have an older Android phone with Vivaldi v.6.2.3110.143 and Android 7. Mobile View works correctly on this phone.

Am I doing something wrong?

Has anything changed in the views?

Are there new settings?