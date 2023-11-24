Latest update (6.4.3171.91) broke Imgur behavior
It possibly broke other sites, but Imgur is the one I noticed immediately.
Two issues: The first is that "Open in tab stack" is now the top menu item on long-pressing a link. Even though I have tab stacks disabled in the menu. Accidentally pressing that option with it disabled results in two tabs in the tab list with submenu both items, but neither can be opened and closing one of them closes both of them.
The second is that if I open imgur and choose "Desktop site," then long press an item from the feed and open it in a new tab, it opens in a weird tablet mobile version of the site. Then closing the newly opened tab to return to the main feed, the main feed reloads as a mobile-tablet site and "Desktop site" is unselected. This means you'd need to re-scroll from the top for every single item you open in a new tab.
In fact, I just checked and if you have the site open in either Desktop OR regular mobile view and hit the tab switcher button just to view your other tabs, switching back reloads the page in that tablet mobile view.
I deleted all page data related to Imgur from the site settings and force quit Vivaldi and rebooted. The bad behavior persists.
@samwichse
Hi, the first issue is a bug and it is fixed in an internal Vivaldi version.
I hope we get an update for Vivaldi 6.4 with this fix.
I cant test the issue 2.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thank you for the quick response.
I just checked and Google Chrome now does the same thing, too. However, mobile Firefox works just fine (except it autoplays every video ). So maybe this is an issue with some underlying library?
I also just saw there was a small update (v6.4.3171.103), which I applied, but the problem persists.
Device is a Pixel 6a on Android build UP1A.231105.003
@samwichse
This update fix a different bug:
[Crash] Vivaldi crashes when tapping the Vivaldi logo (VAB-8296)
Yes, Vivaldi and Chrome use Chromium code base, Firefox is completely different.
I just noticed the same thing - it was fine until I changed to desktop mode once, now it always opens in desktop mode by default and there doesn't appear to be any way to revert to using the mobile page by default.
@samwichse @Nukkels
Hi, I have no account on Imgur but I can switch from mobile to desktop and back on the home page.
Vivaldi have issues if the user change the default font size in Android, XXS and XXL cause issues, for example.
The usage of accessibility in downloaded tabs does the same for some users.
Please check this.
Cheers, mib
@samwichse @Nukkels
If I reload the page it switch to desktop, I can reproduce this.
Please report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Bug report submitted: VAB-8379
@Nukkels
Hi, confirmed in the bug tracker.
Thanks for the report, mib