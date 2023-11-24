It possibly broke other sites, but Imgur is the one I noticed immediately.

Two issues: The first is that "Open in tab stack" is now the top menu item on long-pressing a link. Even though I have tab stacks disabled in the menu. Accidentally pressing that option with it disabled results in two tabs in the tab list with submenu both items, but neither can be opened and closing one of them closes both of them.

The second is that if I open imgur and choose "Desktop site," then long press an item from the feed and open it in a new tab, it opens in a weird tablet mobile version of the site. Then closing the newly opened tab to return to the main feed, the main feed reloads as a mobile-tablet site and "Desktop site" is unselected. This means you'd need to re-scroll from the top for every single item you open in a new tab.

In fact, I just checked and if you have the site open in either Desktop OR regular mobile view and hit the tab switcher button just to view your other tabs, switching back reloads the page in that tablet mobile view.

I deleted all page data related to Imgur from the site settings and force quit Vivaldi and rebooted. The bad behavior persists.