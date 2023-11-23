Notifications - I can't figure out how to enable them anymore
This is probably a dumb question, but I can't seem to figure out how to enable notifications on Vivaldi (Android) anymore. I go to the authorisations but all I get is microphone and sound.
For example, I'm trying to authorize notifications for Vivaldi Social, but can't do it.
Tap the lock button in the URL bar to reveal the menu that lets you toggle notifications for the current site.
@yeswap yeah that's the thing, the lock is gone and is replaced by the settings icon, but there are no notifications options in there.
@RiveDroite
Hi, I can confirm, no entry for notifications in site settings for a page.
I am not sure but it seems Vivaldi notifications are disabled by default in the Android settings.
I remember getting a notification after a clean install but I disable most notifications for apps, maybe I disabled it.
Cheers, mib
@RiveDroite there is also the longer way to review the notifications:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-appearance/site-settings-in-vivaldi-on-android/
on stable, which still have the padlock, I also only see cookie setting.
@Hadden89 thank you! I had already checked that, it's enabled there already.
@mib3berlin Yeah, I checked my Android settings as well and all looks fine there too. I'm at a loss.
I try to do most things in my browser and rely on notifications.
Out of curiosity, I checked in Brave and seems to be the same issue there ever since the last update, so I'm going to assume it's a Chromium thing rather than a Vivaldi thing, which is frustrating.
@RiveDroite I fear you are assuming correctly.
I tried opening vivaldi social (for the first time) from mobile and I only get mic and sound
@RiveDroite You're right. I just updated to 6.4.31171.91 and the lock and notification toggle are both gone.
You can disable notifications for sites where the're enabled in Settings > Notifications but I don't see any way to enable then on sites where they are disabled.
Hopefully, Vivaldi will fix that regression swiftly.
@yeswap
Hi, I guess Vivaldi cant fix this, Chrome, Chromium and Edge does the same.
No idea hot to set Site Settings in Opera, no idea which Chromium version Opera use.
Chromium is open source, so Vivaldi could modify the Chromium source to revert the change that removed the notification toggle. It might be more work than it's worth but I don't think it's impossible
@yeswap
They can but they won't do it, the team want to leave the Chromium code untouched as much as possible.
Many browser died because they cant maintain it, it's hard to keep up with the pace of the Chromium development anyway.
You can make a feature request, if many user vote for it is possible or the Vivaldi team tag your request as "Won't do".
Then you would know what happen in the future, at least.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
On my phone (Android 10), Settings -> Web Pages -> Notifications takes me to the Android Notifications screen for the app. That screen also shows a selection for In-app notification settings, which is off by default.
@edwardp
Good find, thank you!
@RiveDroite
Forget my last post.
Cheers, mib
@edwardp I already checked those settings and they're already properly enabled. Thanks though!
Okay, so the site needs to prompt for allowing notifications. I used to get them for Vivaldi Social but I don't get the option to enable them anymore.
I got it working for some sites.
edwardp Ambassador
@RiveDroite Settings -> Web Pages -> Site Settings -> Notifications?
@edwardp already enabled there...