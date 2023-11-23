Disable Download Manager
-
maximwaldow
Hi,
as I prefer another Downloader I cannot find a way to disable the Vivaldi integrated manager.
How to disable the Vivaldi linkgrabber?
-
@maximwaldow A real download manager doesn't exist but enabling the option in green might help your external downloader to grab the browser links:
Not all the downloaders support chromium or vivaldi out of the box.
But if it have a companion extension the chances are higher.
-
maximwaldow
@Hadden89
Thank you so much. I'm using Persepolis as well as the referred chrome integration extension. Just downloaded a file and the link was fetched from Persepolis which looks tidy and is not overloaded with features like jdownloader2 .