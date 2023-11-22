Cannot connect to the Internet with Vivaldi
Hi,
high I am working on Windows 10 and cannot connect to the Internet with Vivaldi;
with Chrome it's working.
Any Ideas here?
Best, Friedhold
@fmatz Hi -
- Work PC?
- What error do you get?
- Any proxy/VPN installed? Disable them any try again.
- Any extensions installed? Disable them and try again.
Firewall. After an update I always need to tell Windows firewall to allow my other browser, your machine may need the same with Vivaldi when first installed.
The error called in Vivaldi:
This website is unavailable connection has been reset. Try the following: Check connection Check proxy and firewall Perform a Windows network diagnostic ERR_CONNECTION_RESET
I do not know something about Windows Firewall.
I worked for some years with Vivaldi on my Windows 10 workstation very well.
But I haven't been able to connect to the internet for a few months now.
Can someone give me a tip for detecting the Windows firewall, a link to the description, or something similar?
I would be very grateful for this problem identification.
Fried
@fmatz
Hi, I am on Windows 11 and there the Firewall doesn't block Vivaldi.
Do you use any third party security software?
Specially after an update of Vivaldi they start blocking Vivaldi even it work for month without issues.
A reinstall of Vivaldi help some user, it doesn't touch your user data if you don't enable "Delete User Data" during remove Vivaldi.
Disable the AV software can help to test this.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your reply, @mib3berlin.
I have uninstalled & installed Vivaldi some minutes ago and the exactly same dilemma.
I have been working since 2006 with Kaspersky Security without problems,
any other hints?
Fried
I will try to handle this issue with Kaspersky Total Security..?
@fmatz
Yes, it can work for Years without issues but then it stop working.
You can may check the activity of Kaspersky if you start Vivaldi and try to reach a web page.
Over the Years we had hundreds of reports about Vivaldi and AV software.
I guess Kaspersky have a white list, maybe you can add vivaldi.exe to the list?
Cannot find the Firewall lists in Kaspersky..
Vivaldi as the program is in Kaspersky fully trustworthy without restrictions.
I am searching for it next few days.
Fried
Cannot find any lists in Kaspersky,
any suggestions, please?
Fried
@fmatz
Did you disable Kaspersky for a test?
This was just a guess, I kicked third party AV software since 10 Years, I cant test this.
I found this:
https://support.kaspersky.com/KESWin/11/en-us/165718.htm
Yes, I disabled Kaspersky for a test without success. ::
" Diese Website ist nicht erreichbar
Die Verbindung wurde zurückgesetzt.
Versuchen Sie folgendes:
Verbindung prüfen
Proxy und Firewall prüfen
ERR_CONNECTION_RESET"
I cannot find something about the Kaspersky Firewall..
@fmatz
Hm, reinstall doesn't touch your user data, try the guest mode:
This except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@fmatz perhaps VPN?
Vivaldi stopped working this morning.
So I try to turn off Kaspersky and the problem is gone, but as soon I turn it back I again can not open most of the pages. I wrote Kaspersky support and am waiting on a reply. I have tried to add Vivaldi to the exception but it did not work, what is even more strange is that Vivaldi does not appear in Kaspersky list of open applications.
Yesterday I had an update to Kaspersky VPN software, which I never use, and did not restart my PC. I deleted that software this morning but the problem is still there.
On my second PC where I have the same Kasperky installed but did not do the VPN update everything works fine.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hajduk123 Sometimes network filter of such internet security work bad. I had Kaspersky 7 years ago and was not able to resolve domains. After uninstall of KIS i got DNS back. Kaspersky fixed the bug after 5 months.
I am on Windows 11 Now and use only Windows Defender without any issues.
Perhaps Kaspersky has a blocklist for programs and Vivaldi was too new.
I hope you will get a solution.
Perhaps a reinstall of Vivaldi can fix something.
@DoctorG I have been using Kaspersky for over 10 years and no problems whatsoever up till now. I know that in the West there is negative government advertising, but let say that I know some stories that give me complete confidence in this software.
When I go to the list of all software in Kaspersky I see that Vivaldi is in the trusted category, and traffic is allowed. But in the list of active applications, even if it is running, it is not shown. Will see what their support says but the only thing I can think of is to reinstall Kasperski but will probably need to go and manually remove all the settings files.
I have reinstalled Vivaldi but no change.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hajduk123 said in Cannot connect to the Internet with Vivaldi:
I know that in the West there is negative government advertising
I ignore what any government says about software, i can test and see myself when paid software is unusable. And Kaspersky was with their bad support. I was not willing to renew again 10 licenses for my office PCs and to get bad support and no solutions. That was a fact, not bad advertising.
i have the same problem
@Ntaros
Hi, too little information.
Kaspersky, too?