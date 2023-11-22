Vivaldi stopped working this morning.

So I try to turn off Kaspersky and the problem is gone, but as soon I turn it back I again can not open most of the pages. I wrote Kaspersky support and am waiting on a reply. I have tried to add Vivaldi to the exception but it did not work, what is even more strange is that Vivaldi does not appear in Kaspersky list of open applications.

Yesterday I had an update to Kaspersky VPN software, which I never use, and did not restart my PC. I deleted that software this morning but the problem is still there.

On my second PC where I have the same Kasperky installed but did not do the VPN update everything works fine.