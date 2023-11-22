Solved Is Yandex search engine a commercial partner of Vivaldi?
-
Hello! I like the Vivaldi browser. Been with him for many years now.
But a very unpleasant fact appeared! Why is it that if in the browser settings you remove the Yandex search engine from the list of search engines, then the browser will immediately close, but when you start it again, the Yandex search engine will be back in place?
Is the Vivaldi browser less private now?
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
@Pesala Now everything is clear. Thank you for the link!
Unfortunately, the issue of confidentiality remains, because... Yandex collects a lot of data.
-
mib3berlin
@Staf75
Hi, I don't have Yandex as included search engine so I cant test this.
It is possible to remove any search engine without crash Vivaldi.
Do you have any search engine extension installed?
They or other extensions can mess up Vivaldi, try to disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and remove Yandex again.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Staf75 Just change your default search engine to Ecosia or some other search engine that respects your privacy.
You should be able to remove Yandex without problems.
-
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
@Staf75 said in Is Yandex search engine a commercial partner of Vivaldi?:
Hello! I like the Vivaldi browser. Been with him for many years now.
But a very unpleasant fact appeared! Why is it that if in the browser settings you remove the Yandex search engine from the list of search engines, then the browser will immediately close, but when you start it again, the Yandex search engine will be back in place?
Is the Vivaldi browser less private now?
Need more details.
OS language and version, browser language and version. You can't delete Yandex until other browser will be set as a default.
-
@mib3berlin Thanks for the answer! No, I don’t have extensions on this topic. If you delete any other search engine, then there are no problems.
-
@Staf75 You should first make a search engine of your choice the default. Only then can you delete the previous one - in your case Yandex. The problem and its solution (above sequence) also exists with other search engines.
-
@Pesala Thanks for the answer! This is the problem - after deletion, Yandex immediately closes the browser, and when opened again, Yandex is in the list of search engines.
-
@Shpankov Windows 10 Pro Kazakh language Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel)
The default search engine is always Google
-
@Staf75, as said, first make another search engine the default and than delete Yandex. Don't delete Yandex first.
-
S_Paternotte Translator
Run Malwarebytes
-
@Catweazle I never chose Yandex as a search engine, because... I don't use it at all. From the very beginning of installing Vivaldi, I chose Google.
-
@Staf75, respect data colection, Google is worse than Yandex. Anyway if you have a different search engine as Yandex as your default, there can't be a problem to delete it.
I install and delete a large list of search engines to test these and I never had a problem with this.
The only reasons in your issue can be, that you use an extension which control it or an browser hijacker. Make a scan with the AdwCleaner or better, with the Panda Cloud Cleaner. (Both 100% free)
-
@Catweazle Thank you I'll try to scan the OS system.
-
@Staf75 said in Is Yandex search engine a commercial partner of Vivaldi?:
... I don’t have extensions on this topic. ...
Do you have any extensions installed, based on your actual checking via Tools > Extensions (or via CTRL+SHIFT+E)? If so, please list their name(s) here. Sometimes malicious hijacker extensions can be installed without the user realizing it; other times, a malicious extension masquerading as a useful tool can be installed unwittingly by a user.
-
@S_Paternotte Thank you I'll try to scan the OS system.
-
@Blackbird Got you! Thank you I'll try to analyze the extensions.
-
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
@Staf75 said in Is Yandex search engine a commercial partner of Vivaldi?:
The default search engine is always Google
What language in browser?
Yandex preinstalled only for Russian and Belarus locales. And Yandex installed as default search in these locales. So, the questions are:
- Browser locale?
- Update or fresh installation?
- Extensions?
- Sync enabled?
- Where you get Yandex as not a default search?
- Did you installed any software that can add Yandex search into the browser?
-
Thanks to everyone who responded! Scanning with programs did not yield anything.
The problem turned out to be browser settings. In the settings there is simply “search”, and there is “image search”.
It was in the “image search” that “Yandex” was listed.