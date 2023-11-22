@uberprutser Nice to see that you have most of your problems solved.

The reason for there not being a delete button in the editor is to save space, trying to keep it as small as possible. If you prefer to have the cancel button there is an option for you to change to our other type of editor. In settings you can pick Dialog for Edit mode. It will show a little bigger editor overlaid instead of the inline editor, that one has a cancel button in all cases.

Regarding zoom to change view mode was something we had for a while but it was removed because of some clashing with other thing, can't remember what it was. Would be nice to have it in again, I'll have to revisit it. (And related to that, it seems I can only scroll time one way holding shift, always jumps to the previous month irrelevant of the direction I scroll. Does it work correctly for you?) We do have shortcut commands for changing the view, they need to be enabled but once they are you can hit 'd', 'w', 'n', 'm', 'y' keys for day/week/multiweek/month/year. To enable that you need to go to Keyboard settings and check Enable Keyboard Shortcuts and Mail and Calendar Single Key Shortcuts. Those commands could even be assigned to mouse gestures so you could use them without the keyboard.

HTH, Eggert