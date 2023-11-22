Improving clalendar legibility
-
In an effort to move away from big tech I now use a Vivaldi calendar.
But I’m wondering if I can improve the legibility a bit?
Especially the low contrast on the day numbers are a problem for me.
And the ability to use a scroll wheel to move trough the calendar is something I’m missing a lot.
So I guess, for now, I’ll continue using Thunderbird.
-
Hi @uberprutser
Scrolling through the calendar with mouse wheel is actually possible but with the caveat that you need to hold shift key while scrolling. This is because of the way the views can grow to be bigger than the window and require scroll so it is a little tricky. We can hopefully find a better solution soon.
Regarding the legibility, could you provide some screenshots showing the problems you have. It's always better for us devs to have concrete things to look at. Then I can get one of our designers to help figure out improvements.
Thank you for trying out Vivaldi calendar and taking the time to report your findings, much appreciated.
Eggert
-
@eggert I don't mind having to use the shift key to scroll trough the calendar.
But it would be nicer I could zoom into the calendar
Zoom from month to day view, to easily pick a time slot.
That would be a feature that Thunderbird an Evolution do not have (afaik)
As far as legibility goes, I would like black day numbers. And I'm a bit confused about the background of they days. Why is one day white and another very light gray?
I could understand a different background colour for the weekend, but this white/grey setup seems pointless.
A cancel button for editing appointment would also be an improvement for me. Because I accidentally changed a time slot and then I could only commit (done) or delete.
Hopefully the added screenshot make things clearer a bit.
But thanks for the help, and keep up the good work
-
mib3berlin
@uberprutser
Hi, the contrast depends on your theme settings, this is with Foreground light grey:
Hm, there is a Cancel button but you can use Esc key, too.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin I never though about themes, I'll have to look into those now.
For me the cancel button is only there for new calendar items, no when editing an exiting item. I'll have to check if the Esc button has the desired result.
-
mib3berlin
@uberprutser
Ah, does the Delete button not what you want?
Esc only close an existing event but does not remove it.
Cancel has a different meaning in German, may I don't understand.
-
I mistakenly changed the date on an item, and did not want to delete it. But the Esc button works as an undo button, so I just need to remember that, and I'll be fine
I also found out that I can increase the contrast in the theme I was using (subtle) and that made a big difference. Problems fixed :)'
Edit: I just notice that the light grey color is for the previous and next month.
Edit 2: It's to bad the theme contrast setting is not synced.
-
mib3berlin
@uberprutser
Play a bit with the colors, this is pure white:
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
@uberprutser The contrast issue will be fixed in a future update. Please let us know if you encounter any other low-contrast issues anywhere else in the UI.
-
@uberprutser Nice to see that you have most of your problems solved.
The reason for there not being a delete button in the editor is to save space, trying to keep it as small as possible. If you prefer to have the cancel button there is an option for you to change to our other type of editor. In settings you can pick Dialog for Edit mode. It will show a little bigger editor overlaid instead of the inline editor, that one has a cancel button in all cases.
Regarding zoom to change view mode was something we had for a while but it was removed because of some clashing with other thing, can't remember what it was. Would be nice to have it in again, I'll have to revisit it. (And related to that, it seems I can only scroll time one way holding shift, always jumps to the previous month irrelevant of the direction I scroll. Does it work correctly for you?) We do have shortcut commands for changing the view, they need to be enabled but once they are you can hit 'd', 'w', 'n', 'm', 'y' keys for day/week/multiweek/month/year. To enable that you need to go to Keyboard settings and check Enable Keyboard Shortcuts and Mail and Calendar Single Key Shortcuts. Those commands could even be assigned to mouse gestures so you could use them without the keyboard.
HTH, Eggert
-
@eggert Thanks for your reply
For me scrolling though the different views using shift seem to work just fine. But I will also test it on my desktop and linux laptop.
Another idea; Instead of opening a new calendar appointment, I would like to put a box focus on that day/timeslot.
One more thing: I find the focus box on the lower half of a day somewhat confusing. But it's something I could get used to
-
We already have an option to do that. In calendar settings "Click on Time Slot Should" where you can select the option "Select Period" which should do exactly that. Then you can click on the "+ button" in the lower half. There are reasons and regressions which cause it to be like that in the lower half.
-
@eggert I tried that setting and it does make thing better for me. Although I would still prefer it if the whole day would be selected by default. Then perhaps zoom in with the scroll wheel to pick a time slot. Ideas for the future
Another question; The time "picker" works with am and pm. Is it possible to set this to 24 hours? am and pm always confuses me.
-
@uberprutser The time format is controlled by Date and Time format in General section of the settings. You can select to get from OS settings or follow the UI language of Vivaldi.
-
Ps. If you haven't already you might want to try out the day view sidebar in the calendar. Clicking on the rightmost button in the toolbar, next to view mode selector and below the search button, will show a day view with the day selected in the main view. That way you have a more detailed view of that particular day.
-
@eggert I was using Vivaldi from a shared Dutch computer. The system time was set to the 24 hour format, but this must have caused the am/pm setting to show up. It's not an issue on the computer that I'm currently using. I'll try some setting and probably figure it out.
I am using the day view side bar. To bad I can't click the time slot to add an entry. I have to use the + near the top, but that seems to be for the whole day. So I'm better of using the + on the month view, At-least then I don't have to remove the tick for the whole day.
-
Ah, there was a bug that made it into some of our releases which broke editing events in the sidebar, it has now been fixed but I'm not exactly sure in which release(s) it has been included. In any case it should be fixed soon.
Hope you figure it out with the date settings.
-
I've just gotten a Vivaldi update and I can now use the day side bar to create entries.
I do have do click and drag the mouse cursor over the time slot.
This works perfectly fine, but I kinda expecting one click would also work. So it is possible it was already working yesterday.
The month view together with the day view sidebar will probably make me switch from Thunderbird to Vivaldi
-
Single click should also work. Please do ping me if it isn't fixed in the next update or two.