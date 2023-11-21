Are writers here? Author, blogger, screenwriter etc.
-
Say what you write!
What language?
Number of works (e.g.: I've written 10000 blog posts, even if they're tweets )
How did you start writing?
On what's in your focus right now?
I'm guessing that replying to this chit chat counts as writing
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MrTom I have written many books over the years, my first published in 1988. Most of them are about Buddhism.
I wrote a few short stories on my blog, such as Exorcising Evil Spirits.
My other books are modern editions of books by other Buddhist Authors, or my Translation of Buddhist Texts.