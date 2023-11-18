Search bar
Will they ever fix the search bar?
Two Vivaldi updates.
The current entry continues to be deleted in the search bar
Pesala Ambassador
@bogast Settings, Search:Keep Typed Text After Searching
Where it is? I do not have this
Pesala Ambassador
@bogast It is available in the latest Snapshot. No doubt it will make it to the Stable build in due course.
I have the latest Polish version 6.4.3160.44
I don't have that option
@Pesala
OK. I have no more questions
@bogast
Ah.
So this setting has not been introduced to Stable yet.
It is in Snapshot and in the nightly Tester version that I use.
If you are on Stable, you will have to wait for some days to see this option.
@bogast (language groups have no effect on the features and options available.)
@Ayespy
Question.
"Will they ever fix the search bar?
Two Vivaldi updates."
Reply.
"If you are on Stable, you will have to wait for some days to see this option."
It couldn't have been written like that straight away?
-
@bogast I actually didn't know that until I poked around. I never had a problem with search behavior, and so had not had occasion to look into this.
I don't work for Vivaldi and am not privy to their plans and work schedules. I've no idea when any certain specific thing will be done.
I do know that what we can see in Snapshot and the nightly test version will graduate to stable on a six- to eight-week schedule.