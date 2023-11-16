Trying to important bookmarks from Sticky Password
Hello, I am trying to export my bookmarks from a password manager known as Sticky Password. I don't think Vivaldi supports this as importing does not work. The file format is .xml, I have tried converting it to html and still it doesn't work.
Is there a way I can do this or somehow make the .xml file compatible? I have like 800+ book marks so doing it manually is near impossible, if you value your time that is.
Hi,
You may need to access with the Chrome Extension
https://www.stickypassword.com/help/browsers-and-autofill/
Access all the sites
Save the Logins on Chrome
Export from Chrome as CSV
Import into Vivaldi
Check the Extra Steps
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DoctorG Ambassador
@ogredale Perhaps you can use a program to extract the links from the xml file and generate a HTML bookmakr file.
But as i do not know the XML code, i can not help.
Any example for such export with just only 1 entry?
@DoctorG I am guessing you are asking for an example, so here it is
https://mega.nz/file/hvh1jY5D#3kRXuW3VL7F7vBR5mj9okEe9PgkJkgZOuNscD-hbNZc
@ogredale At least for passwords, it looks like you are able to choose the file type that will be exported.
https://www.stickypassword.com/help/exporting-your-data-securely-on-windows-1111#:~:text=You'll be prompted to select the format of the exported file.
Couldn't find much info about exporting bookmarks specifically, but if it is the same as with the passwords, choosing an export type of
HTMLmight allow you to import the bookmarks into Vivaldi.
@nomadic You can export with HTML, but it lacks folder organization. I am talking to them about the issue and they say to export via .xml as it contains folder information.
mib3berlin
@ogredale
Hi, can other browser import these files?
Maybe you can use the extension in Chrome to import and export as HTML, this include the folder information.
