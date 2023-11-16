BBC News article images
Hi
Quite often the images on BBC News articles don't load. The initial image does, but the rest don't. Refreshing the page sometimes works, but not often. The same articles work in Brave (and other browsers) but not in Vivaldi. Is it something to do with caching images? It is my most visited website and it is really annoying.
My Vivaldi options are all default.
Screenshot attached!
Screenshot_20231116-132337.png
Thanks!
@richweaselpie
Hi, I gave up after open 7 sub pages, all images are shown.
I test on bbc.com/news and bbc.com/news/world.
We need a a link to such a page.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Hi, thanks for looking into this.
Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.143
Android 12; moto g22 Build/STAS32.79-77-28-50-6
It's on the co.uk site and just about every article. For example: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-derbyshire-67440814
and the one in the screenshot.
It doesn't always happen though, I suspect it is an image caching issue.
@richweaselpie
Hm, I cant reproduce it on your link or the main page.
All default mean no ad blocking enabled, is it disabled?
Maybe another user can reproduce.
If you never watch a new article the images are not in the cache, if you watch one again then Vivaldi can use the cache.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143 Stable
edwardp
richweaselpie
It did it on my old phone too (Sony Xperia, Android 8. ) and I was hoping an upgrade earlier this year would fix it. I've cleared cache, reinstalled etc but it still does it.
It must be a BBC thing as all other sites are fine. It's interesting that you say the BBC.com site redirects as a lot of the pages that don't work properly 'reload' after a second or so on the BBC.co.uk site. Sometimes the images appear after 5-10 refreshes, sometimes never, and most of the time I can't be bothered to refresh that many times!
richweaselpie
Had another go after updating all apps, clearing cache and signing out of BBC.
First story I tried - only 1st image (see screenshot): https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67446800
@richweaselpie
Hm, something is blocking images on your system, do you use any VPN, Proxy or security apps?
I open your link for the first time:
Can you open the image directly?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/11E93/production/_129936337_gettyimages-1055768950.jpg.webp
Hi
No VPN or proxy and default security settings in Vivaldi. The link to the image works fine.
@richweaselpie
May I ask if you located in Great Britain?
If I find some time I can install my CyberGhost VPN on Android and change the location.
I can remember images doesn't load on Amazon but only in the USA.
Cheers, mib
@richweaselpie
I just test it and cant even reach the page from Manchester but from London.
Really strange, I will test more tomorrow.
edwardp
@richweaselpie From the U.S., both the individual image link and the link for the second article above, load in fine on Vivaldi Stable 6.2.3110.143 and Snapshot 6.4.3171.49.
The article redirected from bbc.co.uk to bbc.com and displayed the same article.
Yes, I'm in the UK.
@richweaselpie
Hi again, after some testing I fear I cant help here.
With UK location I get not redirected and stay in https://www.bbc.co.uk.
All images in the pages I test are working at first try but it take some time they appear.
It looks like they are using a Java script to fade them in.
Check page settings if Java script is enabled for the page.
What never work on https://www.bbc.co.uk/, I cant search the page, https://search.bbc.co.uk is not reachable.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thanks for having a look into it. I don't think it is my phone as it happened on the previous one too. JavaScript is enabled and no VPN in use.
I've observed the same problems. Based in UK, no VPN, just straight to bbc.co.uk and more often than not images (other than the first) are not loaded from the BBC site. Refreshing helps but rarely. Happens on phones and tablets. Latest version but has been a problem for weeks if not longer.
Further (may well be the same problem) Vivaldi has often (not always, just often) trouble opening the Comments section on BBC pages. Clicking it does nothing. Again, refreshing only sometimes helps.
Same pages with Firefox... no problem. Looks like another nail in mobile Vivaldi's coffin, after other problems I've encountered. And that Firefox (yes, on Android) does support extensions is HUGE added bonus.