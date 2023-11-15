Just testing Vivaldi 6.4 and trying to adapt it to the way I want but I find that behaviour (see picture below squared in red top left address bar) very distracting and annoying. I thought it had something to do with autosuggest/predictions but I switched those off.



I don't mind them there as long as the URL has loaded, not flashing as I type in.

I noticed in there are the same icons in the directory:

C:\Vivaldi_6\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\resources\favicons

Which I tried removing but they still appear and change as I am typing like that ebay one in the picture above.

Can someone please help me find a way to stop it or remove them altogether. The previous edition I had been using Vivaldi 3.8 does not have that in the address bar but I couldn't care less as long as they don't flash and distract or interfere as I am typing.

I just testing a separate installation, trying to adapt like the one I got to the way I want it in 2020 thanks to the community. I remembered after Vivaldi 4 the tab css script no longer worked, no solution some years ago so I held off it until recently. When I find a solution and that is sorted, I plan to slowly migrate the profiles (which I launch from shortcuts) from Vivaldi 3.8 to Vivaldi 6.4

Three very good years with Vivaldi 3.8 but forced to to migrate to newer build.

No auto suggestions.

No prediction.

Customizable sizes of UI to suit smaller screens.

Less dimming overlays that suddenly dim the contents obscuring/cutting me off (I think that is a very stupid idea or practice) and hurt my eyes.

Thanks

MrMobodies