Favicons/icons changing as I type in address bar
-
Just testing Vivaldi 6.4 and trying to adapt it to the way I want but I find that behaviour (see picture below squared in red top left address bar) very distracting and annoying. I thought it had something to do with autosuggest/predictions but I switched those off.
I don't mind them there as long as the URL has loaded, not flashing as I type in.
I noticed in there are the same icons in the directory:
C:\Vivaldi_6\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\resources\favicons
Which I tried removing but they still appear and change as I am typing like that ebay one in the picture above.
Can someone please help me find a way to stop it or remove them altogether. The previous edition I had been using Vivaldi 3.8 does not have that in the address bar but I couldn't care less as long as they don't flash and distract or interfere as I am typing.
I just testing a separate installation, trying to adapt like the one I got to the way I want it in 2020 thanks to the community. I remembered after Vivaldi 4 the tab css script no longer worked, no solution some years ago so I held off it until recently. When I find a solution and that is sorted, I plan to slowly migrate the profiles (which I launch from shortcuts) from Vivaldi 3.8 to Vivaldi 6.4
Three very good years with Vivaldi 3.8 but forced to to migrate to newer build.
No auto suggestions.
No prediction.
Customizable sizes of UI to suit smaller screens.
Less dimming overlays that suddenly dim the contents obscuring/cutting me off (I think that is a very stupid idea or practice) and hurt my eyes.
Thanks
MrMobodies
-
@MrMobodies
Hi, these icons doesn't flash normally, I guess it is a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue.
You can test this with disabling hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Restart Vivaldi.
Search for Zoom in the Settings search field, one if for UI one is for webpages.
I don't understand the dimming issue.
Did you update from 3.8 to 6.4 or is it a clean install?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin
Maybe flash is the wrong word, it changes, symbol as I type.
See attachments of what I mean squared in red on address bar:
Startup:
Type in eb and ebay icon appears and this is as I type not after I press anything:
Type W and google icon appears and that isn't even a g
Type in S and M icon appears whatever website that logo was from:
Type in t and Guardian newspaper icon appears:
Typing in https:// and I handn't even started and Google icon is assumed:
The icons change back and forth as I type just annoying and distracting.
-
@MrMobodies
Ah, disable "Autocomplete Best Result" in Settings > Address Bar.
Vivaldi try to find best result, whatever that mean.
T gives the Telekom logo for me which is the greatest phone/internet provider in Germany.
Cheers, mib
-
Just checked and it is already unticked and some options greyed out which I made sure they were unticked but still doing it.
Just tested something, when I turn on "address autocomplete", say I type in eb, "ebay.co.uk/" appears and the same time as the icon for it appearing so it seems it has something to do with it.
-
MrMobodies
This post is deleted!
-
MrMobodies
I thought I'd test out a new profile and unticked those options and it worked.
This obviously has something to do with the profile migration.
I am really sorry to open a thread on this and waste your time.
My fault. Sorry about that.
Thanks for your help once again.
-
@MrMobodies
You are welcome.
These threads can also help other users, no time wasted.
Cheers, mib
-
This post is deleted!
-