Whitelist/blacklist websites
-
Hi,
Is there a way to whitelist or blacklist individual websites built into Vivaldi, or is this something I will need to look at installing an extension?
Cheers
DB
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@db3 Blocklist/Allowlist for which purpose? For filtering ads? For disallow of visit?
-
@DoctorG to block visiting
DB
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@db3 said in Whitelist/blacklist websites:
s this something I will need to look at installing an extension?
A extension can be deactivated or uninstalled.
to block visiting
@db3 i know, that some routers allow blocking of domains and urls as a sort of parental-control.
-
@db3 not exactly answering your specific question, but in case you don't know it already you could add those domains to your
/etc/hostsas well.
-
@npro Ahhh, I'd forgotten that, I'll have a look, may be all that is needed, Thanks
DB
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro If no other person has root access to Linux, that is a good solution.
But IPs of such domains can be visited.
-
@DoctorG said in Whitelist/blacklist websites:
But IPs of such domains can be visited.
well initially I thought you could be right, but I don't quite remember if that is the case, I will test it later.
But maybe OP should clarify his use case.
-
I don't understand why there is any discussion about this capability. It would be obviously useful to me to avoid being accidentally directed to sites that I don't want to ever visit, like twitter.com
-
mib3berlin
@smattin
Hi, you can make a feature request for it but I would not vote for it.
I can do this in my routers for a single system or for all PC in the network.
Cheers, mib