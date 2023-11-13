Get CRX Chrome Extension Issues
I hope I'm posting this in the right section of the forums, but today I noticed that when Vivaldi (v6.4.3160.42 macOS) goes to https://chrome.google.com/webstore/, it gets redirected automatically to https://chromewebstore.google.com/. This does not occur with the latest version of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge which are on the same computer. Redirecting https://chrome.google.com/webstore/ to https://chromewebstore.google.com/ breaks extensions like Get CRX, which can only download extensions from chrome.google.com unless the developer updates the extension to include the chromewebstore.google.com/ (the developer is inactive, so it's unlikely).
Is this a known issue or intentional? I would really appreciate the help.
I do not get redirected when I go to chrome.google.com. I see a different new behaviour with GetCRX now. Instead of using the normal name of the extension, it now uses the ID string as the filename. This means that I have to change the filename before saving it so that it is identifiable. I like to keep backups of the extensions that I use.
@zion Not sure yet about the issue. But you can use this bookmarklet to get the crx directly from the site:
javascript:location.href='https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx?response=redirect&acceptformat=crx2,crx3&prodversion=%27+(navigator.appVersion.match(/Chrome%5C/(%5CS+)/)%5B1%5D)+%27&x=id%%27+%273D%27+(document.querySelector(%27a%5Bhref%5E=%22https://chrome.google.com/webstore/report/%22%5D%27).pathname.match(/%5B%5E%5C/%5D+%5C/*$/)%5B0%5D)+%27%%27+%2726installsource%%27+%273Dondemand%%27+%2726uc%27;
I just tried and seems to work with the new domain. On Edge I also get the redirect so it could be something stored in google cookies.
Thanks! I'll try that
Yeah, I like to keep backups as well. I just got really confused because I have the extension in Edge and Chrome, both of which is still works as before. I didn't check the version of the extension though.
Why do you need to allow cookies to get extensions? I have them blocked and I can still get extensions.
I just tried your bookmarklet. It works, but it still saves the .crx file with the ID string as the filename.
I now get redirected with chrome.google.com. There is now a new version of GetCRX which no longer changes the filenames of extensions.