WHY ARE THERE SO MANY BUGS!?!?!?!?!
This browser looks great and has a lot of customizability I haven't seen anywhere else, but WHY do even the most basic options have so many bugs, like bookmarks and extension scaling and from what I heard they haven't been fixed for some time now... And instead of fixing something as basic as this you offer me a mail client? This doesn't make any sense. It's sad, but I'm forced to switch back to my librewolf, I can't stand the bugs anymore.
Simple to answer. I use email but I don't use bookmarks or extension scaling so people like me are happy as it seems. (... there are enough bugs that I find annoying ...)
They keep fixing bugs all the time. Check out the Changelog in the latest major release https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-4/ as well as the minor fixes that followed
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/testing-fixes-for-a-minor-update-to-6-4-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3160-38/
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-6-4/
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-6-2-2/
In the meantime, use the browser that works best for you - we hope it will be Vivaldi soon.