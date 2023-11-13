Solved [BUG ?] Youtube doesn't remember the position of videos after restarting the browser when using Vivaldi
-
YouTube has stopped to remember the position where videos were left after when I close the Vivaldi.
For example Edge remembers the place where I left, but Opera doesn't. So this seems to be a problem with certain browsers, not (only) with YouTube.
This behaviour has started for me around the same time as YouTube have forced to disable ad blockers.
-
I think this issue has been resolved. Likely the YouTube fixed what ever they broke.
@Pathduck I should have been logged in all the time if there wasn't any issues there that I didn't notice
-
@kHellstr Same behaviour on Chromium 119 and Firefox 119.
Not a bug. Youtube changed something on their side.
-
Strange that Google (YouTube) broke it in a way that it doesn't work on their own browser, but still works on Edge for example.
-
@kHellstr said in [BUG ?] Youtube doesn't remember the position of videos after restarting the browser when using Vivaldi:
Strange that Google (YouTube) broke it in a way that it doesn't work on their own browser
I had not tested Chrome; you did?
but still works on Edge for example
may be your Edge is a little bit late and uses other Chromium core.
I have this issue on Edge 119.0.2151.58 Win 11 22H2, too!
-
@kHellstr said in [BUG ?] Youtube doesn't remember the position of videos after restarting the browser when using Vivaldi:
YouTube has stopped to remember the position where videos were left after when I close the Vivaldi.
For example Edge remembers the place where I left
How can i test this?
I am not logged in at YT, rejected cookies, opened a video, jumped to middle of video timeline, stopped it, closed the browser, and started browser.
Video did not remember position. Accepting cookies did not help; no browser works to remember position of video.
-
barbudo2005
@kHellstr Said:
…..when I close the Vivaldi.
Why do you close Vivaldi during the day if it is your default browser?
Remember it is WindowS.
-
I turn of my computer off for the nights, and I'd like to continue the videos next day where I left them.
Sometimes I "pause" my videos for days, or even weeks, before I continue to watch them. I do this with long Podcast and tutorials, for example. In this case it is especially nice to have the video open in position where I left it. I can have dozens of these videos which I may finish later, so I often want to close the tabs where these videos are.
Also, Vivaldi crashes sometimes. Or I want to restart it, because for example Facebook can make it crawl.
Generally I find it slightly annoying when someone reports a bug, and then someone comes and ask why do you do this or that.
-
@kHellstr In my Vivaldi, being logged in to YT, I see YT saves the history and position of videos:
Far as I can tell, it does this for months back in history.
I believe this is tied to your YT account, so if you're not logged in you can't expect it to save your history.
-
I think this issue has been resolved. Likely the YouTube fixed what ever they broke.
@Pathduck I should have been logged in all the time if there wasn't any issues there that I didn't notice
-
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@kHellstr said in [BUG ?] Youtube doesn't remember the position of videos after restarting the browser when using Vivaldi:
I think this issue has been resolved. Likely the YouTube fixed what ever they broke.
No for me with 6.4.3160.42 ; still broken.