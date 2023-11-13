I turn of my computer off for the nights, and I'd like to continue the videos next day where I left them.

Sometimes I "pause" my videos for days, or even weeks, before I continue to watch them. I do this with long Podcast and tutorials, for example. In this case it is especially nice to have the video open in position where I left it. I can have dozens of these videos which I may finish later, so I often want to close the tabs where these videos are.

Also, Vivaldi crashes sometimes. Or I want to restart it, because for example Facebook can make it crawl.

Generally I find it slightly annoying when someone reports a bug, and then someone comes and ask why do you do this or that.