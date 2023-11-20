Covered address field fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.45
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot fixes the problem where keyboard covers the URL field when on the bottom.
First!
Hello, when the search bar is used at the bottom, from one version to this, it showed in a very narrow form (which was barely visible), the options to copy, share and paste; With this update you don't see these options at all. Regards
Drag a tab = crash
Hi folks, any chance that when you move to the RC phase, if its possible to release builds with for both release channels (stable+snapshot), like the desktop team do?
@flitzjoy: Isn't this already the case?
@x-15a2: nops. if I install the apk on this post or for example, or the 6.2 RC2 post, it will install a parallel version of Vivaldi (snapshot channel) on my phone as a fresh install.
