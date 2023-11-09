@ugly said in All of my browsing history has been gone...:

How big is your History file in your profile? For reference, I don't think I've deleted my history since my first install of the tech preview (or maybe when I switched to Linux a year or so later). List view will only show the last day or last two days. My history file is 812.5MB. So, it appears that @Chipy has another issue than what I, and I think a few others, have seen with how history is displayed.

DAMN!!!

I'm quite sure I've never deleted my history since my first install. I checked it history some weeks ago & could go back to the really beginning in maybe 2018.

BUT: The history file I found yesterday is only only 4,9 MB.

So I fear, my browser history has been gone - although I had synchronization turned on and there are also several saved sessions.

But how is it possible that especially and apparently only the history file corrupted somehow, meanwhile all the other files are quite well?!