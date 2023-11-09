Solved Bookmarks side window update issue
-
6.4.3160.38 (Official Build) (64-bit)
When adding, moving or deleting bookmarks, the changes are not displayed until you click or perform some other action on the bookmarks.
VB-101506
Short video about issue
-
@dodger See https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/four-new-features-and-70-bug-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3189-3/
I hope this 6.5 Snapshot will please you with a fix.
-
@dodger Please update to 6.4.3160.42; that works now.
-
-
@dodger Your bad, looks like you use the broken 6.4 Snapshot.
Install current 6.4 Stable or live with the broken snapshot.
-
@DoctorG
The browser is updated on its own. I don't interfere with it to update, just hit confirm that I agree to update.
I'll wait for the next update where this will be fixed.
-
@dodger And why do you want use a beta version as 6.4.3160..38 Snapshot is?
-
-
@dodger Wait until some new Snapshot appears in the show.
-
Received a response from the Vivaldi team:
The point is: it works for us - figure it out for yourself. Nice!
Received today. It was fast
-
@dodger Means: bug was not reproducible in current version.
I think, bug for a older pre-Stable version will not be fixed.
//EDIT Bug was closed as it is was fixed and issue is gone in version 6.4.3160.42.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
@dodger Well done to anonymise screenshot of report mail.
-
@dodger See https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/four-new-features-and-70-bug-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3189-3/
I hope this 6.5 Snapshot will please you with a fix.
-
-
-