hide address/menu bar while scrolling?
hi, i tried both keeping the address bar on bot and on top of the screen, enabling and disabling "show address bar while scrolling" but the bar keeps showing on the screen, wheter i scroll or not. also if i keep the address bar at the top the menu bar shows at the bottom, which is even worse and doesn't disappear too. is there a bug or am i missing something?
mib3berlin
@giaaaacomo
Hi, this can happen if you use accessibility setting for downloaded apps in your Android setting.
There is a bug report about in the Vivaldi bug tracker and confirmed.
Cheers, mib
so i guess it's just a matter of time before it gets fixed
mib3berlin
@giaaaacomo
Yes, the report VAB-7345 is even set to higher priority.
I have update the report for Vivaldi 6.4 and 6.5.
Cheers, mib
ok, thanks alot!