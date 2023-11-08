Who is still using Opera Mail M2 in 2023?
Just out of curiosity, who is still using Opera M2 as their email client?
Background of the question: I have made the bold statement in Vivaldi 5.2 Import experiences - OperaMail 1.0 that fixing Vivaldi's remaining issues importing emails from M2 is probably not going to be all that useful any longer.
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte I still have Opera 12.18 installed. I run it occasionally to make a backup of important emails.
I also have 12.18 installed but mostly for nostalgia reasons and occasionally to test some Vivaldi search/filter/import things
Aaron Translator
me too. 12.16.for nostalgia
I changed over completely a few months ago. It was a lot of effort to import, make sure that all the emails were actually imported, and then redo my labels. But overall the experience was fine. If I remember correclty, there were some minor issues with some duplicate emails being created, and a few issues with emails that I sent to myself.
I kind of figured I was one of the longer holdouts. It would have been nice if it imported the labels, but I'm not even sure if that was possible, or in the pipeline. I would guess that the return on investment for importing would be low.
I still have my install of 12.16 for backup purposes, but I don't see why I would even need it.
I still use M2 as I haven't figured out how to make V talk to a branded Yahoo. Since my email address includes my ISP's name rather than Yahoo I don't get the right setup options.
Opera mail in use here due to the nested labels. I check 30 mailboxes and rely on that filtering system.
I tried to move this month, but had to abort the migration when I found labels still don't nest. So back up and running on Opera 64...
I don't need to migrate the old emails, I know that will never happen. But I can't operate without nested filters.