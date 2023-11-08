I changed over completely a few months ago. It was a lot of effort to import, make sure that all the emails were actually imported, and then redo my labels. But overall the experience was fine. If I remember correclty, there were some minor issues with some duplicate emails being created, and a few issues with emails that I sent to myself.

I kind of figured I was one of the longer holdouts. It would have been nice if it imported the labels, but I'm not even sure if that was possible, or in the pipeline. I would guess that the return on investment for importing would be low.

I still have my install of 12.16 for backup purposes, but I don't see why I would even need it.