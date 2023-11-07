@uberprutser said in Keeping a task list using the Vivaldi calendar:

I got the impression davx5 was free to use. And I believe I got it from the F-droid store.

Interesting, since the payment thing was on their own website (free one-month trial, then pay). Does that mean F-droid is hosting it illegally?

So I can probably get the "free" version from APKpure or UptToDown or wherever. I haven't rooted the phone so won't bother with OneCalendar, @mib3berlin.

(regarding Vivaldi mail address - I am a looooong time user from the very beginning - a couple of days after Jon announced the forum and long before the browser even existed)

Update: it is not on any of the APK hosting sites I checked, including F-Droid.

Update again: it is on F-Droid if I search the web, but not found using the F-Droid search box... weird!

Final update, I promise:

DAVx⁵ is designed to be an open-source project (GPLv3) from the very first beginning. The source code is available, and you can download the app on F-Droid. It is always possible to compile the app yourself and use it for free. However, it was and still is much work to create and maintain DAVx⁵, so we have decided to put it in commercial stores for a small fee. If you want to support this project, please donate to DAVx⁵ or purchase it.

I got it working - wasn't sure at first until I discovered it integrated the data with my existing Calendar app instead of acting as a new standalone calendar. Cool! Now I can move all my entries from Google to Vivaldi.net. Guess I'll use the desktop Vivaldi for that...