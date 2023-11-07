Keeping a task list using the Vivaldi calendar
I’m attempting to move from a Google calendar to the Vivaldi calendar, but I’m having some difficulties.
I’m mostly using Thunderbird for my email and calendar functionality. And in Thunderbird I was keeping a task list.
I can still create a task list using the Vivaldi calendar (server), but I can not see that list using the calendar option in the Vivaldi browser. I’m also not able to see the tasklist using the Vivaldi webclient. But the list is saved to the Vivaldi calendar server (I can see that in thunderbird)
So, how can I access the tasklist?
I figured it out the task list was hiding behind the agenda button, bit strange but it works.
Unfortunately I was not able to find the task list using the web interface.
And I believe there in no agenda in the Vivaldi browser on android.
So I need to find another app that can work with caldev. Suggestions? (currently I the default samsung app)
@uberprutser said in Keeping a task list using the Vivaldi calendar:
So I need to find another app that can work with caldev. Suggestions
To sync you will need Davx5, and then I wholeheartedly recommend jtx board for tasks
(find both for free on fdroid)
For regular calendar items I use the paid version of digical - works just fine
Davx5 looks promising. Unfortunately I'm experiencing some weird calendar behaviour at the moment. The web Vivaldi web version and browser version are nor in sync, and items are disappearing or not showing up. I'll continue this tomorrow.
I got everything working on Windows and Android. Davx5 works perfect, although I mistakenly used a local calendar and though things were not syncing.
I've just exported my Google calendar and imported the data into Vivaldi. Bye Bye, Google calendar, I'm now using Vivaldi
@uberprutser Hmmm interesting... I was only using Google calendar since I couldn't see how to link to Vivaldi in the stock MIUI calendar app on my phone. I'm never happy sharing information with Google so I should check out Davx5 as well.
@mossman
Hi, I use OneCalendar, you don't need Davx5 for it.
To get the login data is a bit tricky, iirc the Vivaldi help pages help me to find the correct entries for server, user data.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Yeah - I just found out Davx5 is paid, so never mind - I'm not in a rush to change. Will look at OneCalendar though.
@mossman No luck. Always get "no response" or "not authorised". Tried every combination and option in CalDAV and also looked at WebCal etc.
@mossman
Hm, on older Android you may need to disable:
Digital Signature Trust Co.
DST Root CA X3p
You need developer status on your device.
Maybe open a new thread for configure OneCalendar, this is a bit of topic.
Cheers, mib
@mossman said in Keeping a task list using the Vivaldi calendar:
I just found out Davx5 is paid
Only in the Google Android store. If you use the free open source alternative store F-droid, you will find the same Davx5 there for free
I got the impression davx5 was free to use. And I believe I got it from the F-droid store.
And I read somewhere that before you can get a Vivaldi mail address you need to build up some sort of Vivaldi reputation.
Don't ask my how this works, but it did work for me. And I no longer use a Google calendar
@uberprutser said in Keeping a task list using the Vivaldi calendar:
I got the impression davx5 was free to use. And I believe I got it from the F-droid store.
Interesting, since the payment thing was on their own website (free one-month trial, then pay). Does that mean F-droid is hosting it illegally?
So I can probably get the "free" version from APKpure or UptToDown or wherever. I haven't rooted the phone so won't bother with OneCalendar, @mib3berlin.
(regarding Vivaldi mail address - I am a looooong time user from the very beginning - a couple of days after Jon announced the forum and long before the browser even existed)
Update: it is not on any of the APK hosting sites I checked, including F-Droid.
Update again: it is on F-Droid if I search the web, but not found using the F-Droid search box... weird!
Final update, I promise:
DAVx⁵ is designed to be an open-source project (GPLv3) from the very first beginning. The source code is available, and you can download the app on F-Droid. It is always possible to compile the app yourself and use it for free.
However, it was and still is much work to create and maintain DAVx⁵, so we have decided to put it in commercial stores for a small fee. If you want to support this project, please donate to DAVx⁵ or purchase it.
I got it working - wasn't sure at first until I discovered it integrated the data with my existing Calendar app instead of acting as a new standalone calendar. Cool! Now I can move all my entries from Google to Vivaldi.net. Guess I'll use the desktop Vivaldi for that...
@mossman
No need for root, you can reach the developer settings on every device.
https://www.samsung.com/uk/support/mobile-devices/how-do-i-turn-on-the-developer-options-menu-on-my-samsung-galaxy-device/
@mib3berlin still not connecting. Never mind, I'm not interested any more.
Update: the Davx5 setup informs me that Xiaomi devices block synchronisation - this might be my problem.