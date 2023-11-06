resetting or recovering password to show saved passwords
I rarely do this and so I've forgotten about it: Which password do you need to manage the saved passwords?
Settings > Privacy and Security > PASSWORDS > Show Saved Passwords
and click on one of the entries to see one the password. You'll be prompted by a pop-up window for a password.
What password is this? The same pop-up window shows a user name. Where does it come from? How do you reset it if necessary?
There are so, so many username-password pairs that it's impossible to remember them all.
For usual websites, the password-managing browser-plugin will help you, but for the popup from the browser itself, the plugin is helpless.
mib3berlin
@ryofurue
Hi, you need your Windows password or pin to show the passwords in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in resetting or recovering password to show saved passwords:
you need your Windows password or pin to show the passwords in Vivaldi.
I'm using Mac. Do you mean that I should use my login password to my Mac? . . . Okay, I've just tried my login username and login password for my Mac, and it worked!!!!
How does this work? I thought that the popup was from Vivaldi, not from the OS. But, apparently, the popup is from macOS and somehow Vivaldi uses macOS's facility to encrypt and decrypt the passwords.
(By the way, does Windows use a PIN instead of, or in addition to, the password? I'm not familiar with Windows at all.)
mib3berlin
@ryofurue
Chromium browser use the Windows user ID to encrypt passwords.
If you are logged in to Microsoft, not local, you can use a pin.
No need of user/pass anymore.
I am glad it worked out for you, mib