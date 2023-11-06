I rarely do this and so I've forgotten about it: Which password do you need to manage the saved passwords?

Settings > Privacy and Security > PASSWORDS > Show Saved Passwords

and click on one of the entries to see one the password. You'll be prompted by a pop-up window for a password.

What password is this? The same pop-up window shows a user name. Where does it come from? How do you reset it if necessary?

There are so, so many username-password pairs that it's impossible to remember them all.

For usual websites, the password-managing browser-plugin will help you, but for the popup from the browser itself, the plugin is helpless.