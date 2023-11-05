External Download Manager
-
I want to figure out who is to blame for this behavior: Vivaldi or FDM...
I use Vivaldi + FDM
When I download a file, FDM intercepts the link and the download begins. Everything works great here
The problem is that the focus is transferred to the FDM and I have to go back to the browser.
Who is to blame for this behavior? I wanted the focus to remain in the browser even after the download started.
-
@lesharb Is not how external download managers works in android?
-
I usually use the built-in bootloader. This is my first experience working with external. Therefore, the question is, is it possible to change this behavior?
-
@lesharb I don't think so. I don't use external downloader since a while, but the standard behaviour always been this one. Is the downloader (FDM) which should have a feature called something like "download in background" (which means in the notifications area).
You can check ADM if it does that: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dv.adm&hl=en&gl=US