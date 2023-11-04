Youtube blocks Vivaldi for the AdBlocker even if disabled
Youtube blocks Vivaldi for the AdBlocker even if disabled, what can I do, I already did an exception for Youtube. Not working.
barbudo2005
Youtube blocks Vivaldi……
Let's tell it like it is once and for all.
There is no Vivaldi for web pages:
@leogianlu Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Are you sure it's the Vivaldi Adblocker? Maybe you have some extension that YT detects?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck problem solved, I had Malwarebytes ad blocker on
@barbudo2005 do you mean that on other websites Vivaldi is just ggchrome or others browsers?
barbudo2005
do you mean that on other websites Vivaldi is just ggchrome or others browsers?
Yes, to prevent Vivaldi from being blocked by certain sites, it was necessary to make the Vivaldi brand invisible, so that users would not have problems on these sites.
Unfortunate, but true.