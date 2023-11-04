Android 7 Nougat
mib3berlin
Hi, today I read an article on Ghacks about the support of Chrome 120.
Vivaldi stable is on Chromium 116 and the next version will be 118. Vivaldi always jump two versions.
So if you are still on a Android 7 device the next Vivaldi version is the latest you can use on your mobile.
https://ghacks.net/2023/11/04/google-chrome-120-wont-run-on-android-7-nougat-devices/
at the other side we're talking about less than 7% of the active(!) android user (worldwide)