You can now verify your Threads profile on Mastodon (but not on Vivaldi Social?)
I just randomly came across the fact that Mastodon can verify Threads profiles but it doesn't seem to have been implemented for Vivaldi Social. Just curious if there was a reason it hasn't been implemented or if there were any plans to do so?
@xinjeisan Hi, this is basic Mastodon functionality.
Your Threads profile does have the correct link element in the head:
<link rel="me" href="https://social.vivaldi.net/@xinjeisan">
So try just removing the link in Mastodon and adding it back to trigger a recheck. Most likely you added the link before you did the needed change on Threads, and it needs time to recheck.
@Pathduck my reply was being marked as spam so I moved the conversation to vivaldi.social
https://social.vivaldi.net/@xinjeisan/111349527290282100
Well you're lucky I happened to see it, I try to stay away from that "social" media crap...