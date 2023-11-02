@DoctorG said in Vivaldi 6.4 feels less snappy?:

@RasheedHolland Sad for you, that 6.4 broke and caused you so much bad performance and trouble. The Login data fiel is a SQLite database which contains URLs, login names and passwords in different tables.

If you have some time, sorry, check sqlitebrowser.org which has a program to inspect such database. But that will not repair the broken passwords.

Thanks for the feedback, and looks like I got lucky again. I upgraded from 6.2 to the newest 6.4 and everything works again. Hopefully performance will also be better, but I doubt it. But at least bookmark nicknames and my passwords work again.

But small tip to all, Login Data should not be removed, it's best NOT to advice this, but first let people try to upgrade again. Otherwise I would have had a big problem, especially because I just noticed I couldn't remember my password from my encryption app, so my Vivaldi's password database would have been lost.