Vivaldi 6.4 feels less snappy?
I saw all this talk about Vivaldi being faster and stuff since 6.2, but I upgraded from 6.1 to 6.4 and it doesn't feel fast at all. RAM usage is still high and tab loading feels less snappy, there seems to be this annoying lag. Even if Vivaldi has only been in memory for 1 hour or so. Am I the only one who feels like this?
And I also notice that Vivaldi uses quite a lot of CPU time when loading tabs. I believe Vivaldi 6.1 was snappier.
Thanks for the likes BrikoX, I assume you noticed the same? Can you descibe your issues? I'm using an Intel Core i5 (10th Gen), 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
same feeling and so much more issues that all stem from the ad/tracker blocking (issues with Youtube, ChatGPT, every news site and every cooking site).
I work in games, my computer is a renderfarm whose stats dwarf most people's...even gamers....even those in the tech side of my line of work. Yet still Vivaldi is using 90% of CPU at times and equally very high GPU numbers? Usually I'll work either with Photoshop, Illustrator and Slack open and vivaldi just to watch youtube videos or have pinterest up...or vivaldi with Maya or similar and that's it. I used to never have issues with vivaldi even with youtube playing and something rendering or adobe using up a lot of space...but now it's slower, sometimes has crashed, and is constantly having adblocker/tracker blocking issues break sites.
Yes, it feels slower than Vivaldi 6.1, every time a tab is opened, you will get to see a 12% CPU (one CPU core) spike, and you can see that tab opening and closing has this annoying lag. Even opening uBlock's GUI is slow. This happens when Vivaldi is only half an hour in memory. I assume this is a bad update, there is something wrong with GUI rendering. Perhaps Vivaldi is getting too bloated?
I see that Vivaldi has now also crashed once and behaves weirdly when trying to duplicate a tab. And even worse, it refuses to shut down, instead it keeps hanging in memory, so I have to kill it with Process Explorer. You see, this is why I don't always want to update, I didn't have these problems with Vivaldi 6.1, but decided to upgrade because I read that Vivaldi 6.2 had become quicker and uses less RAM, but this isn't the case.
Good news guys, I guess I got lucky because I was able to downgrade from Vivaldi 6.4 to Vivaldi 6.2, I know that often downgrading isn't possible. What a relieve, because I didn't feel like reinstalling again. So far 6.2 feels way more snappy than 6.4, it's also a smaller filesize (90 MB), I seriously believe that something is wrong with Viv 6.4, people should stay away from it.
OMG, I knew it was too good to be true. It seems because of downgrading to Viv 6.2, now my saved passwords are all gone. So I will now have to import them again.
@RasheedHolland Downgrades to a lower major Chromium core version cause broken data.
Downgrades are not advised by Vivaldi team.
If you need to import password data now from a CSV file, do delete the
Login Datafile first, otherwise logins can not be retrieved correctly.
Yes, it seems that Vivaldi does indeed malfunctions now. For example, it doesn't always responds to my bookmark nicknames. It also doesn't offer to save passwords, eventhough it's turned on. I do see the Login Data file, it's 46KB big, how come? I have a feeling I might have to reinstall Vivaldi all over again, what a waste of time, and what a nightmare. Don't forget, this all started because Vivaldi 6.4 totally sucks when it comes to performance. Vivaldi 6.2 seems to work just fine. What's going on with the Vivaldi development team?
@RasheedHolland Sad for you, that 6.4 broke and caused you so much bad performance and trouble.
The Login data fiel is a SQLite database which contains URLs, login names and passwords in different tables.
If you have some time, sorry, check sqlitebrowser.org which has a program to inspect such database. But that will not repair the broken passwords.
Thanks for the feedback, and looks like I got lucky again. I upgraded from 6.2 to the newest 6.4 and everything works again. Hopefully performance will also be better, but I doubt it. But at least bookmark nicknames and my passwords work again.
But small tip to all, Login Data should not be removed, it's best NOT to advice this, but first let people try to upgrade again. Otherwise I would have had a big problem, especially because I just noticed I couldn't remember my password from my encryption app, so my Vivaldi's password database would have been lost.
It is advised to backup important data before such up-/downgrade experiments.
And i did not know you wanted to upgrade again to 6.4. May be a misunderstanding on my side.
Now, you had luck and all went onto a good trail. Vivaldi 6.4 works; Congrats.
Yes, I see what you mean. But I had no choice but to upgrade to Viv 6.4 again, since having to do a complete reinstall would take me at least one hour. I do see it's a newer version of 6.4, so hopefully they have tweaked performance a bit.
I'm afraid this newest Viv 6.4 version has barely improved performance, but the worst thing is that when I close it, it keeps hanging in memory. So then I have to kill it via Process Explorer. So far it hasn't resulted in any data corruption, luckily. But I never had such a problem before, so something is wrong with Viv 6.4 for sure. And I hate Chromium for not allowing me to downgrade without any problems, I call this bad design.
And of course, thanks to everyone for the up votes, so I'm clearly not the only one. So it's not just my own system.