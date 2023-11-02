not able to change user agent
-
![alt text]( image url)
as you see in image , i tried several time to change the user agent of the browser , but as soon as i restart the browser , it be seems like i did nothing and back to the " Use browser default "
what i can do now to apply the changes of the user agent and apply?
this is my V version i uses now
5.2.2623.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@kimoo Developer Tools do not remember useragent setting, it is a tool for temporary testing and website debugging.
You should use a user-agent switcher extension.
Test one each if it fit you:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/user-agent-switcher-for-c/djflhoibgkdhkhhcedjiklpkjnoahfmg
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/user-agent-switcher-and-m/bhchdcejhohfmigjafbampogmaanbfkg
-
@DoctorG it's really sad to hear this
i want to know
if there's any other way to change the user agent without any extensions , cause i don't like to use any extensions
-
i really very need to do it ,
please help me with a way for it
-
@kimoo Go to settings > Network and you can choose a new user agent brand
-
@DoctorG i tried those , and i see they not useful for me , it seems that everytime i open the window of the site , i should switch the extension !
it's not useful for me
please help me to find away to Permanently change the user agent
-
@LonM said in not able to change user agent:
@kimoo Go to settings > Network and you can choose a new user agent brand
sorry , where's this ?? i not find this in my setting , when i click network , it open the old IE network setting
-
@LonM ther's only proxy setting under the network section
-
@kimoo said in not able to change user agent:
Permanently change the user agent
For all web pages or a special one?
-
@DoctorG ok , let's say what about both ?
if i wanted to make for special site
or if i wanted to do for all web pages
but , without extensions
-
@kimoo Global for whole browser:
- Create a desktop shortcut to vivaldi.exe
- add at end of target field the paramater
--user-agent="MyBrowser/3.1415926"*
- Confirm the shortcut
*change to the one you need
-
@kimoo
For webpagedoes not work
-
@DoctorG could i know what's this ? MyBrowser/3.1415926 ? what why this number ??
-
@kimoo That is a example how sch user-agent could be, has no real effect.
-
@DoctorG i see it worked with me thanks much
but
i need to know how can i change the user agent without it effect the browser speed ?
-
@kimoo No worries, such parameter does not affect speed. Or where do you see this?
-
@DoctorG So this dose not effect on how sites handle the site with me ? cause now the facebook appearance changed with me , but i not know if the browser speed is same or not
in from some time i tried to do such with firefox and it was effect the speed of browsing with it
-
@kimoo I have no statistics about what reduces speed.
You need to test it yourself.
You have the regular Vivaldi desktop shortcut crated after installation and the special with the other useragent.
-
@kimoo You would need to update to the latest version of vivaldi (it is now 6.4 I see from your original post you are only using 5.2)
-