Save page as PDF
-
lukasvb200
How does one save or print a website as a PDF in Vivaldi on android? No, I do not want to make a screen shot, I require a PDF.
-
mib3berlin
@lukasvb200
Hi, you can use the share to print feature, if no printer is installed it automatically save the page as PDF.
There is an older feature request about save as PDF but has not many votes but some workarounds you can test.
The share to print work for me on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143 Stable
Cheers, mib
-
lukasvb200
Fantastic! Thanks, I was going insane trying to find the option.