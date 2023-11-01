(Latest versions of both AnySoftKeyboard and Vivaldi installed.)

I have started using AnySoftKeyboard on my Android (nifty one) but I've run into a problem.

What happens is that the keyboard shows no suggestions, both in Vivaldi's url entry field and in any input fields of web sites. First I thought this is a problem with AnySoftKeyboard but it functions perfectly fine with every other app I've tested, including Firefox (actually f-droid's fennec). But it doesn't with Vivaldi. I've toggled all options that could be responsible but to no avail.

Perhaps some other user has an idea as to why AnySoftKeyboard doesn't want to show suggestions?