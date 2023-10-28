@Eggcorn That site has a perfectly valid certificate and works fine.

Subject: Altnames: DNS:webhook.yewtu.be, DNS:wttprx.yewtu.be, DNS:www.yewtu.be, DNS:yewtu .be Issuer: Buypass Class 2 CA 5 Not valid before: Jul 1 23:09:04 2023 GMT Not valid after: Dec 28 22:59:00 2023 GMT

Looks like the kind of issue you might get when using VPNs or proxies.

Or you just got unlucky and hit some glitch in the matrix.

Did you test in other browsers?

When you're on the site, click the padlock, and view the certificate information. Might give a clue where the problem actually is.

What does the site resolve to?

I suggest you try clearing cache+cookies, restart the browser and try again.

To clarify, "scrambled credentials" means the TLS handshake was not possible to complete. And so there's no way to proceed with the connection, untrusted site or not.