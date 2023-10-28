Possible Bug: Unable to Bypass "Your Connection is not Private"
I've found a possible bug. It seems that when loading an HTTPS site which has incorrect or malfunctioning credentials, Vivaldi gives a message informing the user (as it should). The problem is: The options to proceed, and load the site anyway, is missing.
Before we file make a bug report: You folks try it, and see if it's just me. The site is https://yewtu.be (an Invidious instance, hence the YouTube-like name).
@Eggcorn That site has a perfectly valid certificate and works fine.
Subject: Altnames: DNS:webhook.yewtu.be, DNS:wttprx.yewtu.be, DNS:www.yewtu.be, DNS:yewtu .be Issuer: Buypass Class 2 CA 5 Not valid before: Jul 1 23:09:04 2023 GMT Not valid after: Dec 28 22:59:00 2023 GMT
Looks like the kind of issue you might get when using VPNs or proxies.
Or you just got unlucky and hit some glitch in the matrix.
Did you test in other browsers?
When you're on the site, click the padlock, and view the certificate information. Might give a clue where the problem actually is.
What does the site resolve to?
I suggest you try clearing cache+cookies, restart the browser and try again.
To clarify, "scrambled credentials" means the TLS handshake was not possible to complete. And so there's no way to proceed with the connection, untrusted site or not.
@Pathduck Seems you were right, there was something else going on between my computer and that website. I fixed that, and I'm now able to access the site.
To clarify, "scrambled credentials" means the TLS handshake was not possible to complete. And so there's no way to proceed with the connection, untrusted site or not.
Are you saying that it was simply impossible to the site, given the handshake thing? That the problem wasn't that the browser refused to load the site, but was simply unable too?
Yes, if a site is unable to TLS handshake, or something in the middle interferes with the connection no browser will be able to connect at all.
You can test the SSL/TLS error pages at:
https://badssl.com